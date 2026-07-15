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The Joy of Painting with Nicholas Hankins: Bob Ross' Unfinished Season

Moonbeam Beach

Season 3 Episode 302 | 26m 46s

Bright moonlight gleams from behind the clouds on the horizon of a dramatic seascape painted by Nicholas Hankins.

Aired: 06/30/26 | Expires: 09/04/26
Distributed nationally by American Public Television
Extras
Watch 26:46
The Joy of Painting with Nicholas Hankins: Bob Ross' Unfinished Season
Morning Vista
Join Nicholas to explore a misty mountain valley scene, painted with the glow of a morning sunrise.
Episode: S3 E301 | 26:46
Watch 26:45
The Joy of Painting with Nicholas Hankins: Bob Ross' Unfinished Season
Misty Mountain Morning
A sleepy, slow moving mountain river winding around towering evergreens.
Episode: S1 E101 | 26:45
Watch 26:46
The Joy of Painting with Nicholas Hankins: Bob Ross' Unfinished Season
Midnight Breaker
A dramatic Bob Ross seascape, painted masterfully by Nicholas Hankins.
Episode: S1 E106 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
The Joy of Painting with Nicholas Hankins: Bob Ross' Unfinished Season
Independence Day
Lush foliage, bright billowy clouds and the cool clear waters of a lazy stream.
Episode: S1 E113 | 26:46
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  • The Joy of Painting with Nicholas Hankins: Bob Ross' Unfinished Season Season 3
  • The Joy of Painting with Nicholas Hankins: Bob Ross' Unfinished Season Season 2
  • The Joy of Painting with Nicholas Hankins: Bob Ross' Unfinished Season Season 1
Watch 26:46
The Joy of Painting with Nicholas Hankins: Bob Ross' Unfinished Season
Morning Vista
Join Nicholas to explore a misty mountain valley scene, painted with the glow of a morning sunrise.
Episode: S3 E301 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
The Joy of Painting with Nicholas Hankins: Bob Ross' Unfinished Season
Late Afternoon Hike
Nicholas Hankins paints enchanting rays of light pouring through a northwest forest.
Episode: S2 E207 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
The Joy of Painting with Nicholas Hankins: Bob Ross' Unfinished Season
Timberline Homestead
Join host Nicholas Hankins and learn to paint an expansive Alaskan landscape.
Episode: S2 E208 | 26:46
Watch 26:45
The Joy of Painting with Nicholas Hankins: Bob Ross' Unfinished Season
LeConte Summit
Nicholas Hankins paints the swirling clouds and gnarled trees of the Great Smoky Mountains.
Episode: S2 E205 | 26:45
Watch 26:46
The Joy of Painting with Nicholas Hankins: Bob Ross' Unfinished Season
Fire and Ice
Nicholas Hankins creates a dazzling winter landscape painting.
Episode: S2 E206 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
The Joy of Painting with Nicholas Hankins: Bob Ross' Unfinished Season
Midday Dunes
Nicholas Hankins captures a warm sunshine and a soft summer breeze.
Episode: S2 E209 | 26:46
Watch 26:45
The Joy of Painting with Nicholas Hankins: Bob Ross' Unfinished Season
Crisp Day in the Valley
Join host Nicholas Hankins as he demonstrates the Joy of Painting.
Episode: S2 E201 | 26:45
Watch 26:46
The Joy of Painting with Nicholas Hankins: Bob Ross' Unfinished Season
Winter Among the Pines
Join host Nicholas Hankins and learn to capture a frigid wintertime landscape on canvas.
Episode: S2 E203 | 26:46
Watch 26:45
The Joy of Painting with Nicholas Hankins: Bob Ross' Unfinished Season
Nolichucky Summertime
Nicholas Hankins invites viewers to paint with him by the riverbank.
Episode: S2 E202 | 26:45
Watch 26:46
The Joy of Painting with Nicholas Hankins: Bob Ross' Unfinished Season
New Smyrna Sunrise
Watch as painter Nicholas Hankins guides you to the completion of a coastal Florida seascape scene.
Episode: S2 E204 | 26:46