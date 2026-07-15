Moonbeam Beach

Extras
Join Nicholas to explore a misty mountain valley scene, painted with the glow of a morning sunrise.
A sleepy, slow moving mountain river winding around towering evergreens.
A dramatic Bob Ross seascape, painted masterfully by Nicholas Hankins.
Lush foliage, bright billowy clouds and the cool clear waters of a lazy stream.
Latest Episodes
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The Joy of Painting with Nicholas Hankins: Bob Ross' Unfinished Season Season 3
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The Joy of Painting with Nicholas Hankins: Bob Ross' Unfinished Season Season 2
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The Joy of Painting with Nicholas Hankins: Bob Ross' Unfinished Season Season 1
Join Nicholas to explore a misty mountain valley scene, painted with the glow of a morning sunrise.
Nicholas Hankins paints enchanting rays of light pouring through a northwest forest.
Join host Nicholas Hankins and learn to paint an expansive Alaskan landscape.
Nicholas Hankins paints the swirling clouds and gnarled trees of the Great Smoky Mountains.
Nicholas Hankins creates a dazzling winter landscape painting.
Nicholas Hankins captures a warm sunshine and a soft summer breeze.
Join host Nicholas Hankins as he demonstrates the Joy of Painting.
Join host Nicholas Hankins and learn to capture a frigid wintertime landscape on canvas.
Nicholas Hankins invites viewers to paint with him by the riverbank.
Watch as painter Nicholas Hankins guides you to the completion of a coastal Florida seascape scene.