After Auschwitz, the Long March to Freedom

Extras
An animated first-person account of escape and survival from Nazi-occupied Poland.
An emotional reunion gives Holocaust survivors a chance to reflect.
Survivors share how one man’s bravery saved children in Auschwitz.
The story of Erno Spiegel, who shielded dozens of twins from experimentation in Auschwitz.
The story of Erno Spiegel, who shielded dozens of twins from experimentation in Auschwitz.
Latest Episodes
The story of Erno Spiegel, who shielded dozens of twins from experimentation in Auschwitz.