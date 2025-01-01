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The Last Twins

After Auschwitz, the Long March to Freedom

3m 29s

In the chaos following Auschwitz’s liberation, a group of children set out on foot under the guidance of Erno “Zvi” Spiegel. Facing extreme cold, hunger, and uncertainty, they relied on one another to survive. Their journey was marked by small acts of kindness, devastating loss, and the determination to find home again.

Funding for the PBS presentation of THE LAST TWINS provided by The Sylvia A. and Simon B. Poyta Programming Endowment to Fight Antisemitism.
Extras
Watch 6:26
The Last Twins
My Mother's Eyes
An animated first-person account of escape and survival from Nazi-occupied Poland.
Special: 6:26
Watch 3:25
The Last Twins
The Last Twins of Auschwitz Reunite After Decades
An emotional reunion gives Holocaust survivors a chance to reflect.
Clip: 3:25
Watch 2:58
The Last Twins
The Hero Who Saved Children in Auschwitz
Survivors share how one man’s bravery saved children in Auschwitz.
Clip: 2:58
Watch 2:34
The Last Twins
Trailer | The Last Twins
The story of Erno Spiegel, who shielded dozens of twins from experimentation in Auschwitz.
Preview: 2:34
Watch 1:19:24
The Last Twins
The Last Twins
The story of Erno Spiegel, who shielded dozens of twins from experimentation in Auschwitz.
Episode: S2026 E1 | 1:19:24
Latest Episodes
Watch 1:19:24
The Last Twins
The Last Twins
The story of Erno Spiegel, who shielded dozens of twins from experimentation in Auschwitz.
Episode: S2026 E1 | 1:19:24