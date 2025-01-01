100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2025 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Last Twins

The Last Twins of Auschwitz Reunite After Decades

3m 25s

Decades after surviving Auschwitz, the twins reunite in an emotional gathering in Jerusalem. Through shared stories, remembrance, and a symbolic Bar Mitzvah ceremony, they honor the past while reflecting on survival, loss, and the responsibility of carrying their history forward.

Funding for the PBS presentation of THE LAST TWINS provided by The Sylvia A. and Simon B. Poyta Programming Endowment to Fight Antisemitism.
Extras
Watch 6:26
The Last Twins
My Mother's Eyes
An animated first-person account of escape and survival from Nazi-occupied Poland.
Special: 6:26
Watch 3:29
The Last Twins
After Auschwitz, the Long March to Freedom
Survivors recount a freezing, dangerous trek to freedom after Auschwitz.
Clip: 3:29
Watch 2:58
The Last Twins
The Hero Who Saved Children in Auschwitz
Survivors share how one man’s bravery saved children in Auschwitz.
Clip: 2:58
Watch 2:34
The Last Twins
Trailer | The Last Twins
The story of Erno Spiegel, who shielded dozens of twins from experimentation in Auschwitz.
Preview: 2:34
Watch 1:19:24
The Last Twins
The Last Twins
The story of Erno Spiegel, who shielded dozens of twins from experimentation in Auschwitz.
Episode: S2026 E1 | 1:19:24
Latest Episodes
Watch 1:19:24
The Last Twins
The Last Twins
The story of Erno Spiegel, who shielded dozens of twins from experimentation in Auschwitz.
Episode: S2026 E1 | 1:19:24