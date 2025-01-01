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The Last Twins

The Hero Who Saved Children in Auschwitz

2m 58s

Survivors of Auschwitz recount the extraordinary bravery of Erno “Zvi” Spiegel, who risked his life to protect children from execution. By labeling them as twins, he gave them a chance to live and mitigated the harm from Dr. Josef Mengele’s pseudo-medical experiments.

Funding for the PBS presentation of THE LAST TWINS provided by The Sylvia A. and Simon B. Poyta Programming Endowment to Fight Antisemitism.
Extras
Watch 6:26
The Last Twins
My Mother's Eyes
An animated first-person account of escape and survival from Nazi-occupied Poland.
Special: 6:26
Watch 2:34
The Last Twins
Trailer | The Last Twins
The story of Erno Spiegel, who shielded dozens of twins from experimentation in Auschwitz.
Preview: 2:34
Watch 1:19:24
The Last Twins
The Last Twins
The story of Erno Spiegel, who shielded dozens of twins from experimentation in Auschwitz.
Episode: S2026 E1 | 1:19:24
Watch 3:25
The Last Twins
The Last Twins of Auschwitz Reunite After Decades
An emotional reunion gives Holocaust survivors a chance to reflect.
Clip: 3:25
Watch 3:29
The Last Twins
After Auschwitz, the Long March to Freedom
Survivors recount a freezing, dangerous trek to freedom after Auschwitz.
Clip: 3:29
Latest Episodes
Watch 1:19:24
The Last Twins
The Last Twins
The story of Erno Spiegel, who shielded dozens of twins from experimentation in Auschwitz.
Episode: S2026 E1 | 1:19:24