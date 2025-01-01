The Hero Who Saved Children in Auschwitz

Extras
An animated first-person account of escape and survival from Nazi-occupied Poland.
The story of Erno Spiegel, who shielded dozens of twins from experimentation in Auschwitz.
The story of Erno Spiegel, who shielded dozens of twins from experimentation in Auschwitz.
An emotional reunion gives Holocaust survivors a chance to reflect.
Survivors recount a freezing, dangerous trek to freedom after Auschwitz.
Latest Episodes
The story of Erno Spiegel, who shielded dozens of twins from experimentation in Auschwitz.