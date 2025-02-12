100 WVIA Way
To The Contrary

Anxiety and Depression in Young Men and Women

Season 33 Episode 3348 | 26m 46s

We preview the new film Just Like You: Anxiety and Depression with director Jennifer Greenstreet. We also speak with Dr. Kathleen Ethier of the CDC, Dr. Vaile Wright of the APA, and Dr. Artha Gillis of UCLA about this important issue..

Aired: 02/11/25
Funding for TO THE CONTRARY is provided by the E. Rhodes and Leona B. Carpenter Foundation, the Park Foundation and the Charles A. Frueauff Foundation.
