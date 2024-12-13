100 WVIA Way
To The Contrary

The History of Second-wave Feminism

Season 33 Episode 3339 | 26m 46s

This week on To The Contrary: Second-wave feminism. We interview feminist activist, Muriel Fox, notably a co-founder of the National Organization for Women (NOW). Her new book, The Women's Revolution: How We Changed Your Life, shares untold stories of the “unsung heroes” from the movement, highlighting their contributions to gender equality.

Aired: 12/12/24
Funding for TO THE CONTRARY is provided by the E. Rhodes and Leona B. Carpenter Foundation, the Park Foundation and the Charles A. Frueauff Foundation.
