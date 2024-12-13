The History of Second-wave Feminism

Extras
The ''happiest season of all'' is here, but with it comes sadness and stress for many.
Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC)'s proposal, and how women fared in the last elections.
This week we speak with Dr. Lucy McBride and Prof. Niambi Carter about election fatigue
We take a look at the critical swings among diverse demographics that decided the elections.
Powerful women are relying on stay-at-home dads
What early voting data and polling tells us & Cheney makes an appeal for VP Harris.
Janai Nelson talks about what Project 2025 means for voting rights.
This week on To The Contrary, we take a non-partisan look at legal cases involving voting rights
Young women and girls are motivated by FOMO to stay online
The VP targets non-traditional media outlets; Melania's new book.
We take a deep dive into the world of polling with two of the leading pollsters in America
Trump vows to be women’s ''protector,'' how young men will vote
From fringe candidates like Charlene Mitchell to leading figures like VP Kamala Harris