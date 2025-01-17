100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2024 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
To The Contrary

“Tradwives” vs. Reality

Season 33 Episode 3344 | 26m 34s

“Tradwives” vs. Reality: We take a look at the viral “tradwife” trend - social media influencers who recreate and romanticize traditional gender roles. Salon’s Amanda Marcotte gives us her perspective into this trend as we compare it to what women are like in the real world.

Aired: 01/16/25
Funding for TO THE CONTRARY is provided by the E. Rhodes and Leona B. Carpenter Foundation, the Park Foundation and the Charles A. Frueauff Foundation.
Extras
Watch 26:46
To The Contrary
Corporations Roll Back DEI; Women in Combat
McDonald’s is the latest company to scale back DEI, and Hegseth's views on women in combat
Episode: S33 E3343 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
To The Contrary
The History of Women in the CIA
We speak with Liz Mundy, the author of ''The Sisterhood: The Secret History of Women at the CIA''
Episode: S33 E3340 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
To The Contrary
The History of Second-wave Feminism
We interview feminist activist, Muriel Fox, notably a co-founder of NOW
Episode: S33 E3339 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
To The Contrary
Holiday Stress: How Men and Women Differ
The ''happiest season of all'' is here, but with it comes sadness and stress for many.
Episode: S33 E3337 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
To The Contrary
Trans Rights; Women in Government
Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC)'s proposal, and how women fared in the last elections.
Episode: S33 E3336 | 26:46
Watch 26:34
To The Contrary
Election Fatigue and How to Deal with It
This week we speak with Dr. Lucy McBride and Prof. Niambi Carter about election fatigue
Episode: S33 E3335 | 26:34
Watch 26:46
To The Contrary
Demographics Behind Trump Win; Future of Women’s Rights
We take a look at the critical swings among diverse demographics that decided the elections.
Episode: S33 E3334 | 26:46
Watch 5:01
To The Contrary
TTC Extra: ''Househusbands'' on Wall Street
Powerful women are relying on stay-at-home dads
Clip: S33 | 5:01
Watch 26:46
To The Contrary
Trump’s Final Push; Liz Cheney
What early voting data and polling tells us & Cheney makes an appeal for VP Harris.
Episode: S33 E3332 | 26:46
Watch 3:28
To The Contrary
TTC Extra: Project 2025
Janai Nelson talks about what Project 2025 means for voting rights.
Clip: S33 | 3:28
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • To The Contrary Season 33
  • To The Contrary Season 32
  • To The Contrary Season 31
  • To The Contrary's 30th Season
  • To The Contrary Season 29
  • To The Contrary Season 28
  • To The Contrary Season 27
  • To The Contrary Season 26
  • To The Contrary Season 25
  • To The Contrary Season 24
  • To The Contrary Season 23
  • To The Contrary Season 22
  • To The Contrary Season 21
  • To The Contrary Season 20
  • To The Contrary Season 19
  • To The Contrary Season 8
  • To The Contrary Season 1
Watch 26:46
To The Contrary
Corporations Roll Back DEI; Women in Combat
McDonald’s is the latest company to scale back DEI, and Hegseth's views on women in combat
Episode: S33 E3343 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
To The Contrary
The History of Women in the CIA
We speak with Liz Mundy, the author of ''The Sisterhood: The Secret History of Women at the CIA''
Episode: S33 E3340 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
To The Contrary
The History of Second-wave Feminism
We interview feminist activist, Muriel Fox, notably a co-founder of NOW
Episode: S33 E3339 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
To The Contrary
Holiday Stress: How Men and Women Differ
The ''happiest season of all'' is here, but with it comes sadness and stress for many.
Episode: S33 E3337 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
To The Contrary
Trans Rights; Women in Government
Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC)'s proposal, and how women fared in the last elections.
Episode: S33 E3336 | 26:46
Watch 26:34
To The Contrary
Election Fatigue and How to Deal with It
This week we speak with Dr. Lucy McBride and Prof. Niambi Carter about election fatigue
Episode: S33 E3335 | 26:34
Watch 26:46
To The Contrary
Demographics Behind Trump Win; Future of Women’s Rights
We take a look at the critical swings among diverse demographics that decided the elections.
Episode: S33 E3334 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
To The Contrary
Trump’s Final Push; Liz Cheney
What early voting data and polling tells us & Cheney makes an appeal for VP Harris.
Episode: S33 E3332 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
To The Contrary
Voting Rights and the Law with NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund President
This week on To The Contrary, we take a non-partisan look at legal cases involving voting rights
Episode: S33 E3331 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
To The Contrary
Kamala Media Blitz; Melania Trump's Memoir
The VP targets non-traditional media outlets; Melania's new book.
Episode: S33 E3330 | 26:46