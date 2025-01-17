“Tradwives” vs. Reality

Extras
McDonald’s is the latest company to scale back DEI, and Hegseth's views on women in combat
We speak with Liz Mundy, the author of ''The Sisterhood: The Secret History of Women at the CIA''
We interview feminist activist, Muriel Fox, notably a co-founder of NOW
The ''happiest season of all'' is here, but with it comes sadness and stress for many.
Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC)'s proposal, and how women fared in the last elections.
This week we speak with Dr. Lucy McBride and Prof. Niambi Carter about election fatigue
We take a look at the critical swings among diverse demographics that decided the elections.
Powerful women are relying on stay-at-home dads
What early voting data and polling tells us & Cheney makes an appeal for VP Harris.
Janai Nelson talks about what Project 2025 means for voting rights.
This week on To The Contrary, we take a non-partisan look at legal cases involving voting rights
