To The Contrary

Women's Health & Economy; Women's History Monument

Season 33 Episode 3345 | 26m 46s

Women's Health & Economy: A new WEF report says the global economy will be massively boosted if women's health is improved. Women's History Monument: We take a look at efforts to put a monument and a museum dedicated to women's history on the National Mall. PANEL: Ann Stone; Na'ilah Amaru; Marilyn Colon; Debra Carnahan

Aired: 01/23/25
Funding for TO THE CONTRARY is provided by the E. Rhodes and Leona B. Carpenter Foundation, the Park Foundation and the Charles A. Frueauff Foundation.
