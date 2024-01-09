100 WVIA Way
Two Cents

Do I Need To Buy A House?

Season 1 Episode 10 | 5m 31s

The importance of homeownership is still embedded in American culture, but actual homeownership has dropped to its lowest level since 1967. How should we react to that? Are more young people ready to buy a home than they believe?

Aired: 11/20/18
Watch 7:11
Two Cents
Is Airbnb Dying?
Is this the end of the AirBnB era?
Episode: S7 E3 | 7:11
Watch 8:30
Two Cents
How High Interest Rates Upended the Economy
Inflation is almost back down to pre-Covid levels but how have higher interest rates chang
Episode: S7 E2 | 8:30
Watch 10:21
Two Cents
Why Do Americans Think the Economy is Worse Than It Is?
Have you heard that inflation is spiraling out of control, that we're in a recession, that
Episode: S7 E1 | 10:21
Watch 8:20
Two Cents
Are You Being Charged More Than Everyone Else?
If you read the terms and conditions, you'll discover you don't "own" what you buy.
Episode: S6 E15 | 8:20
Watch 8:24
Two Cents
Do You Really Own the Stuff You Buy?
Did you know what personalized pricing otherwise known as discriminatory pricing is?
Episode: S6 E14 | 8:24
Watch 7:10
Two Cents
Are Millennials Finally Doing Okay?
2016 looked pretty grim for Millennials, but now that forecast is looking a bit brighter.
Episode: S6 E13 | 7:10
Watch 7:50
Two Cents
Unions Are Trending...and ENDING?
Unions seem to be having a bit of a moment. So are unions finally having a comeback?
Episode: S6 E12 | 7:50
Watch 5:52
Two Cents
Is Your Money Safe in a Bank?
How do you protect your hard earned money from a bank failure?
Episode: S6 E11 | 5:52
Watch 7:01
Two Cents
Should I Lease a Car?
Nothing costs so much yet loses value so fast as a car.
Episode: S6 E10 | 7:01
Watch 7:36
Two Cents
Are Home Improvements a Good Investment?
What sort of Home improvements really give you the most bang for your buck?
Episode: S6 E6 | 7:36
