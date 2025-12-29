100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2025 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Two Cents

The Weirdest Ways to Predict A Recession

Season 8 Episode 13 | 8m 47s

Lipstick? Skyscrapers? Exotic dancers? You won't believe the wacky methods people have come up with to predict a recession!

Aired: 10/28/25
Extras
Watch 6:33
Two Cents
Why Gift Cards Are Good For Stores, Bad For You
The pros and cons of gift cards.
Episode: S8 E15 | 6:33
Watch 7:22
Two Cents
How "Job Hugging" Could Tank Your Career
What is "Job hugging?"
Episode: S8 E14 | 7:22
Watch 7:22
Two Cents
What If Landlords Were Illegal?
What would the world look like without Landlords?
Episode: S8 E12 | 7:22
Watch 6:58
Two Cents
How "Learn to Code" Backfired on a Whole Generation
Is a humanities degree worth it?
Episode: S8 E11 | 6:58
Watch 8:14
Two Cents
Is the Dollar Losing Value?
How does the dollar's value impact us?
Episode: S8 E10 | 8:14
Watch 6:18
Two Cents
How "No Tax on Tips" Could Backfire
Should we tax tips?
Episode: S8 E9 | 6:18
Watch 6:38
Two Cents
How To Protect Your Parents From Scams
Why people fall for financial scams.
Episode: S8 E8 | 6:38
Watch 6:37
Two Cents
10 Ways to Lower Your Car Insurance Premiums
How to lower your car insurance!
Episode: S8 E7 | 6:37
Watch 10:44
Two Cents
3 Steps to a Bulletproof Budget Steps to a Bulletproof Budget
Knowing your income and expenses is just the beginning...
Episode: S8 E6 | 10:44
Watch 7:04
Two Cents
Who's Gonna Stop the Scammers?
Be extra vigilant!
Episode: S8 E5 | 7:04
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Two Cents Season 8
  • Two Cents Season 7
  • Two Cents Season 6
  • Two Cents Season 5
  • Two Cents Season 4
  • Two Cents Season 3
  • Two Cents Season 2
  • Two Cents Season 1
Watch 6:33
Two Cents
Why Gift Cards Are Good For Stores, Bad For You
The pros and cons of gift cards.
Episode: S8 E15 | 6:33
Watch 7:22
Two Cents
How "Job Hugging" Could Tank Your Career
What is "Job hugging?"
Episode: S8 E14 | 7:22
Watch 7:22
Two Cents
What If Landlords Were Illegal?
What would the world look like without Landlords?
Episode: S8 E12 | 7:22
Watch 6:58
Two Cents
How "Learn to Code" Backfired on a Whole Generation
Is a humanities degree worth it?
Episode: S8 E11 | 6:58
Watch 8:14
Two Cents
Is the Dollar Losing Value?
How does the dollar's value impact us?
Episode: S8 E10 | 8:14
Watch 6:18
Two Cents
How "No Tax on Tips" Could Backfire
Should we tax tips?
Episode: S8 E9 | 6:18
Watch 6:38
Two Cents
How To Protect Your Parents From Scams
Why people fall for financial scams.
Episode: S8 E8 | 6:38
Watch 6:37
Two Cents
10 Ways to Lower Your Car Insurance Premiums
How to lower your car insurance!
Episode: S8 E7 | 6:37
Watch 10:44
Two Cents
3 Steps to a Bulletproof Budget Steps to a Bulletproof Budget
Knowing your income and expenses is just the beginning...
Episode: S8 E6 | 10:44
Watch 7:04
Two Cents
Who's Gonna Stop the Scammers?
Be extra vigilant!
Episode: S8 E5 | 7:04