Two Cents

Will Data Centers Cause An Energy Crisis?

Season 9 Episode 1 | 9m 11s

At the rate tech companies are investing in new data centers, the industry is predicted to double its energy demands by 2035. Some say it will be the biggest increase in energy demand since the widespread adoption of air conditioning in the mid-20th century.

Aired: 02/10/26
Watch 6:33
Two Cents
Why Gift Cards Are Good For Stores, Bad For You
The pros and cons of gift cards.
Episode: S8 E15 | 6:33
Watch 7:22
Two Cents
How "Job Hugging" Could Tank Your Career
What is "Job hugging?"
Episode: S8 E14 | 7:22
Watch 8:47
Two Cents
The Weirdest Ways to Predict A Recession
You won't believe the wacky methods people have come up with to predict a recession!
Episode: S8 E13 | 8:47
Watch 7:22
Two Cents
What If Landlords Were Illegal?
What would the world look like without Landlords?
Episode: S8 E12 | 7:22
Watch 6:58
Two Cents
How "Learn to Code" Backfired on a Whole Generation
Is a humanities degree worth it?
Episode: S8 E11 | 6:58
Watch 8:14
Two Cents
Is the Dollar Losing Value?
How does the dollar's value impact us?
Episode: S8 E10 | 8:14
Watch 6:18
Two Cents
How "No Tax on Tips" Could Backfire
Should we tax tips?
Episode: S8 E9 | 6:18
Watch 6:38
Two Cents
How To Protect Your Parents From Scams
Why people fall for financial scams.
Episode: S8 E8 | 6:38
Watch 6:37
Two Cents
10 Ways to Lower Your Car Insurance Premiums
How to lower your car insurance!
Episode: S8 E7 | 6:37
Watch 10:44
Two Cents
3 Steps to a Bulletproof Budget Steps to a Bulletproof Budget
Knowing your income and expenses is just the beginning...
Episode: S8 E6 | 10:44
