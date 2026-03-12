100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2025 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Two Cents

Why Online Shopping Is Terrible Now

Season 9 Episode 2 | 8m 46s

Shopping online was always a bit of a gamble--you never knew if the product was going to look exactly like the photo. But A.I. slop has taken this problem to a whole other level!

Aired: 03/10/26
Extras
Watch 9:11
Two Cents
Will Data Centers Cause An Energy Crisis?
Are data centers going to deplete our resources?
Episode: S9 E1 | 9:11
Watch 6:33
Two Cents
Why Gift Cards Are Good For Stores, Bad For You
The pros and cons of gift cards.
Episode: S8 E15 | 6:33
Watch 7:22
Two Cents
How "Job Hugging" Could Tank Your Career
What is "Job hugging?"
Episode: S8 E14 | 7:22
Watch 8:47
Two Cents
The Weirdest Ways to Predict A Recession
You won't believe the wacky methods people have come up with to predict a recession!
Episode: S8 E13 | 8:47
Watch 7:22
Two Cents
What If Landlords Were Illegal?
What would the world look like without Landlords?
Episode: S8 E12 | 7:22
Watch 6:58
Two Cents
How "Learn to Code" Backfired on a Whole Generation
Is a humanities degree worth it?
Episode: S8 E11 | 6:58
Watch 8:14
Two Cents
Is the Dollar Losing Value?
How does the dollar's value impact us?
Episode: S8 E10 | 8:14
Watch 6:18
Two Cents
How "No Tax on Tips" Could Backfire
Should we tax tips?
Episode: S8 E9 | 6:18
Watch 6:38
Two Cents
How To Protect Your Parents From Scams
Why people fall for financial scams.
Episode: S8 E8 | 6:38
Watch 6:37
Two Cents
10 Ways to Lower Your Car Insurance Premiums
How to lower your car insurance!
Episode: S8 E7 | 6:37
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Two Cents Season 9
  • Two Cents Season 8
  • Two Cents Season 7
  • Two Cents Season 6
  • Two Cents Season 5
  • Two Cents Season 4
  • Two Cents Season 3
  • Two Cents Season 2
  • Two Cents Season 1
Watch 9:11
Two Cents
Will Data Centers Cause An Energy Crisis?
Are data centers going to deplete our resources?
Episode: S9 E1 | 9:11
Watch 6:33
Two Cents
Why Gift Cards Are Good For Stores, Bad For You
The pros and cons of gift cards.
Episode: S8 E15 | 6:33
Watch 7:22
Two Cents
How "Job Hugging" Could Tank Your Career
What is "Job hugging?"
Episode: S8 E14 | 7:22
Watch 8:47
Two Cents
The Weirdest Ways to Predict A Recession
You won't believe the wacky methods people have come up with to predict a recession!
Episode: S8 E13 | 8:47
Watch 7:22
Two Cents
What If Landlords Were Illegal?
What would the world look like without Landlords?
Episode: S8 E12 | 7:22
Watch 6:58
Two Cents
How "Learn to Code" Backfired on a Whole Generation
Is a humanities degree worth it?
Episode: S8 E11 | 6:58
Watch 8:14
Two Cents
Is the Dollar Losing Value?
How does the dollar's value impact us?
Episode: S8 E10 | 8:14
Watch 6:18
Two Cents
How "No Tax on Tips" Could Backfire
Should we tax tips?
Episode: S8 E9 | 6:18
Watch 6:38
Two Cents
How To Protect Your Parents From Scams
Why people fall for financial scams.
Episode: S8 E8 | 6:38
Watch 6:37
Two Cents
10 Ways to Lower Your Car Insurance Premiums
How to lower your car insurance!
Episode: S8 E7 | 6:37