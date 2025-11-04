It Looks Like a Desert. But It Has Thousands of Lakes

Extras
With under 40 pupfish left in the wild, they are possibly the rarest fish on the planet.
Fossilized footprints suggest human presence in the Americas far earlier than previously believed.
Every winter, giant cuttlefish gather by the thousands for a battle royale to win a mate.
In Florida’s wetlands the carnivorous pitcher plant is blurring the lines between predator and ally.
The Northern Lights captivate viewers, but there may be more to this phenomenon than meets the eye.
What secrets can we unearth about the future of our planet from this petrified forest in Arizona?
Discover how The Atchafalaya Basin protects Louisiana's coast from hurricanes.
Meet Pando, an ancient tree in Utah that has grown into one of Earth's largest living wonders.
How are truffles key to the survival of the forest ecosystem at large?
What does it mean to preserve a place that is defined by it's impermanence?
The Bay of Fundy's extreme 50 foot tides carry enough potential energy to power a small city.
