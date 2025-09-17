These Ancient Footprints Rewrite North American History

Extras
Every winter, giant cuttlefish gather by the thousands for a battle royale to win a mate.
In Florida’s wetlands the carnivorous pitcher plant is blurring the lines between predator and ally.
The Northern Lights captivate viewers, but there may be more to this phenomenon than meets the eye.
What secrets can we unearth about the future of our planet from this petrified forest in Arizona?
Discover how The Atchafalaya Basin protects Louisiana's coast from hurricanes.
Meet Pando, an ancient tree in Utah that has grown into one of Earth's largest living wonders.
How are truffles key to the survival of the forest ecosystem at large?
What does it mean to preserve a place that is defined by it's impermanence?
Microbial warfare has been raging for thousands of years deep below the Chihuahuan Desert.
What does one of Earth's harshest environments teach us about planet survival?
The Bay of Fundy's extreme 50 foot tides carry enough potential energy to power a small city.
