Untold Earth

This Bay Moves 100 Billion Tons of Water Every Day

Season 2 Episode 7 | 8m 22s

Where typical ocean tides average about three feet, the Bay of Fundy’s record-setting tides soar over 50. This means 160 billion tons of water rush through the bay twice every day, generating enough potential energy to power a small city. This singular phenomenon could revolutionize our approach to renewable energy, but harnessing the Bay of Fundy’s tidal power is also extremely complicated.

Aired: 08/18/25
