There’s Something Weird Going On With the Northern Lights

What secrets can we unearth about the future of our planet from this petrified forest in Arizona?
Discover how The Atchafalaya Basin protects Louisiana's coast from hurricanes.
Meet Pando, an ancient tree in Utah that has grown into one of Earth's largest living wonders.
How are truffles key to the survival of the forest ecosystem at large?
What does it mean to preserve a place that is defined by it's impermanence?
Microbial warfare has been raging for thousands of years deep below the Chihuahuan Desert.
What does one of Earth's harshest environments teach us about planet survival?
At 87º Celcius, the Grand Prismatic Spring is a beacon of microbial life and discovery.
At 50 million years old, the origins of Devils Tower or Bears Lodge remains a mystery.
An ancient and modern mystery, what about bioluminescence inspires such obsession?
Untold Earth Season 2
-
Untold Earth Season 1
