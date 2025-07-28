100 WVIA Way
Untold Earth

Cuttlefish Are the Ocean’s Freakiest Little Weirdos

Season 2 Episode 6 | 10m 55s

Every winter, off the coast of South Australia, thousands of giant cuttlefish gather for the showdown of a lifetime. In an effort to win a mate, these shape-shifting sea creatures display some of the most bizarre and brilliant tactics in the animal kingdom. The unique habitat attracts thousands of cuttlefish each year, making it the largest aggregation of the species in the world.

Aired: 07/21/25
Watch 8:22
Untold Earth
Why These Bugs Live Inside Plants That Eat Them
In Florida’s wetlands the carnivorous pitcher plant is blurring the lines between predator and ally.
Episode: S2 E5 | 8:22
Watch 7:33
Untold Earth
There’s Something Weird Going On With the Northern Lights
The Northern Lights captivate viewers, but there may be more to this phenomenon than meets the eye.
Episode: S2 E4 | 7:33
Watch 7:07
Untold Earth
What Turned These Ancient Trees to Stone?
What secrets can we unearth about the future of our planet from this petrified forest in Arizona?
Episode: S2 E3 | 7:07
Watch 7:53
Untold Earth
How Louisiana's Mega Swamp Breaks Hurricanes
Discover how The Atchafalaya Basin protects Louisiana's coast from hurricanes.
Episode: S2 E2 | 7:53
Watch 10:06
Untold Earth
This Is Not a Forest
Meet Pando, an ancient tree in Utah that has grown into one of Earth's largest living wonders.
Episode: S2 E1 | 10:06
Watch 7:11
Untold Earth
Truffles Are Hiding a Dirty Little Secret
How are truffles key to the survival of the forest ecosystem at large?
Episode: S1 E11 | 7:11
Watch 6:49
Untold Earth
Why Antelope Canyon Never Looks The Same Twice
What does it mean to preserve a place that is defined by it's impermanence?
Episode: S1 E10 | 6:49
Watch 5:57
Untold Earth
This Upside Down Cave Is a Microscopic Warzone
Microbial warfare has been raging for thousands of years deep below the Chihuahuan Desert.
Episode: S1 E9 | 5:57
Watch 9:12
Untold Earth
This Volcano Won't Stop Erupting
What does one of Earth's harshest environments teach us about planet survival?
Episode: S1 E8 | 9:12
Watch 6:41
Untold Earth
What NASA Is Looking For In Yellowstone National Park
At 87º Celcius, the Grand Prismatic Spring is a beacon of microbial life and discovery.
Episode: S1 E7 | 6:41
