Untold Earth

Truffles Are Hiding a Dirty Little Secret

Season 1 Episode 11 | 7m 11s

In kitchens around the world, truffles represent culinary excellence and prestige, but in the forest they’re just another flora fighting to exist, using somewhat…unusual methods. In the lush woodland of the Pacific Northwest, these modest mushrooms’ adaptation strategies are promoting not only their own survival, but that of their forest ecosystem at large.

Aired: 05/19/24
Extras
Watch 6:49
Untold Earth
Why Antelope Canyon Never Looks The Same Twice
What does it mean to preserve a place that is defined by it's impermanence?
Episode: S1 E10 | 6:49
Watch 5:57
Untold Earth
This Upside Down Cave Is a Microscopic Warzone
Microbial warfare has been raging for thousands of years deep below the Chihuahuan Desert.
Episode: S1 E9 | 5:57
Watch 9:12
Untold Earth
This Volcano Won't Stop Erupting
What does one of Earth's harshest environments teach us about planet survival?
Episode: S1 E8 | 9:12
Watch 6:42
Untold Earth
What NASA Is Looking For In Yellowstone National Park
At 87º Celcius, the Grand Prismatic Spring is a beacon of microbial life and discovery.
Episode: S1 E7 | 6:42
Watch 6:57
Untold Earth
The Story Behind This Giant Rock in the Middle of a Field
At 50 million years old, the origins of Devils Tower or Bears Lodge remains a mystery.
Episode: S1 E6 | 6:57
Watch 8:26
Untold Earth
What Makes The “Northern Lights of the Sea” So Magical?
An ancient and modern mystery, what about bioluminescence inspires such obsession?
Episode: S1 E5 | 8:26
Watch 8:56
Untold Earth
What Are These Strange Towers Growing Out of This Lake?
Over half a million years old, the story of Mono Lake is one of survival.
Episode: S1 E4 | 8:56
Watch 5:44
Untold Earth
You Aren’t Paying Enough Attention to Moss
At 450 million years old, moss may hold the key to surviving our rapidly warming planet.
Episode: S1 E3 | 5:44
Watch 7:05
Untold Earth
Why Do Hundreds of Icebergs Keep Visiting This Town?
What are icebergs doing so close to land and why must we keep an eye on them?
Episode: S1 E2 | 7:05
Watch 7:30
Untold Earth
Redwoods Shouldn't Be So Tall. Here's Why They Are
What makes the Coast Redwood, a tree as old as the dinosaurs, epically singular in nature?
Episode: S1 E1 | 7:30
Latest Episodes
