Untold Earth

How Louisiana's Mega Swamp Breaks Hurricanes

Season 2 Episode 2 | 7m 53s

In the Atchafalaya Basin—the largest river swamp in the U.S.—ancient cypress trees act as natural barriers against hurricanes and extreme weather. Spanning a million acres, these nearly indestructible trees have protected Louisiana's coast for thousands of years. How does this million-acre ecosystem protect Louisiana’s communities, and how can we protect it?

Aired: 03/03/25
Watch 10:06
Untold Earth
This Is Not a Forest
Meet Pando, an ancient tree in Utah that has grown into one of Earth's largest living wonders.
Episode: S2 E1 | 10:06
Watch 7:11
Untold Earth
Truffles Are Hiding a Dirty Little Secret
How are truffles key to the survival of the forest ecosystem at large?
Episode: S1 E11 | 7:11
Watch 6:49
Untold Earth
Why Antelope Canyon Never Looks The Same Twice
What does it mean to preserve a place that is defined by it's impermanence?
Episode: S1 E10 | 6:49
Watch 5:57
Untold Earth
This Upside Down Cave Is a Microscopic Warzone
Microbial warfare has been raging for thousands of years deep below the Chihuahuan Desert.
Episode: S1 E9 | 5:57
Watch 9:12
Untold Earth
This Volcano Won't Stop Erupting
What does one of Earth's harshest environments teach us about planet survival?
Episode: S1 E8 | 9:12
Watch 6:41
Untold Earth
What NASA Is Looking For In Yellowstone National Park
At 87º Celcius, the Grand Prismatic Spring is a beacon of microbial life and discovery.
Episode: S1 E7 | 6:41
Watch 6:57
Untold Earth
The Story Behind This Giant Rock in the Middle of a Field
At 50 million years old, the origins of Devils Tower or Bears Lodge remains a mystery.
Episode: S1 E6 | 6:57
Watch 8:26
Untold Earth
What Makes The “Northern Lights of the Sea” So Magical?
An ancient and modern mystery, what about bioluminescence inspires such obsession?
Episode: S1 E5 | 8:26
Watch 8:54
Untold Earth
What Are These Strange Towers Growing Out of This Lake?
Over half a million years old, the story of Mono Lake is one of survival.
Episode: S1 E4 | 8:54
Watch 5:44
Untold Earth
You Aren’t Paying Enough Attention to Moss
At 450 million years old, moss may hold the key to surviving our rapidly warming planet.
Episode: S1 E3 | 5:44
