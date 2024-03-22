Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 3/22/24

Extras
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 4/5/24
Israel draws President Biden’s frustration amid the humanitarian situation in Gaza
Israel’s war in Gaza becomes a major U.S. election issue
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 3/29/24
The powerful role money plays in politics
The demise of the centrists in Washington
Why Democrats are starting to publicly criticize Netanyahu
Will House Speaker Johnson survive the threat to oust him from the job?
Schumer slams Netanyahu while Johnson pushes for Ukraine aid
Trump suffers legal setbacks as general election kicks off
Latest Episodes
All
-
All
-
Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 2024
-
Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 2023
-
Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 2022
-
Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 2021
-
Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 2020
-
Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 2019
-
Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 2018
-
Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 2017
-
Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 2016
-
Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 2015
-
Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 2014
-
Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 2013
-
Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 2012
-
Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 2011
-
Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 2010
-
Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 2008
-
Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 1994
-
Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 1992
-
Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 1987
-
Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 1981
-
Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 1973
-
Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 1972
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 4/5/24
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 3/29/24
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 3/15/24
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 3/8/24
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 3/1/24
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 2/23/24
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 2/16/24
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 2/9/24
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 2/2/24
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 1/26/24