Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 3/8/24

Between Super Tuesday and President Biden’s State of the Union address, the 2024 election continues to come into sharper focus. With a Biden vs. Trump matchup all but set, it’s going to be one of the strangest, and longest, general elections in history. Join moderator Jeffrey Goldberg, Eugene Daniels of Politico, Asma Khalid of NPR and Carlos Lozada of The New York Times to discuss this and more.