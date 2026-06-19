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Washington Week with The Atlantic

Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 6/19/26

Season 2026 Episode 25 | 26m 46s

Full Washington Week with the Atlantic broadcast from June 19, 2026.

Aired: 06/18/26
Major funding for “Washington Week with The Atlantic” is provided by Consumer Cellular, Otsuka, Kaiser Permanente, the Yuen Foundation, and the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.
Extras
Watch 12:51
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Is America driven by democratic ideals or self-interest?
Is America driven by democratic ideals or transactional interests?
Clip: S2026 E24 | 12:51
Watch 5:49
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Has America upheld the principles formulated 250 years ago?
Has the United States lived up to the principles formulated 250 years ago?
Clip: S2026 E24 | 5:49
Watch 3:58
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Why is America the economic engine of the world?
Why has America been the economic engine of the world for so long?
Clip: S2026 E24 | 3:58
Watch 16:16
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Is Trump a symptom or the cause of political polarization?
Is Trump a symptom or the cause of political polarization?
Clip: S2026 E24 | 16:16
Watch 26:46
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 6/5/26
Full Washington Week with the Atlantic broadcast from June 5, 2026.
Episode: S2026 E23 | 26:46
Watch 8:45
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Why ‘YOLO’ Republicans are defying Trump in Congress
Why ‘YOLO’ Republicans are defying Trump in Congress
Clip: S2026 E23 | 8:45
Watch 11:49
Washington Week with The Atlantic
The state of negotiations to end Trump’s stalled war in Iran
The state of negotiations to end Trump’s stalled war in Iran
Clip: S2026 E23 | 11:49
Watch 26:46
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 5/29/26
Full Washington Week with the Atlantic broadcast from May 29, 2026.
Episode: S2026 E22 | 26:46
Watch 11:16
Washington Week with The Atlantic
David Ignatius on the consequences of the Iran war
David Ignatius on the consequences of the Iran war
Clip: S2026 E22 | 11:16
Watch 9:45
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Trump’s revolutionary approach to global leadership
Trump’s revolutionary approach to global leadership
Clip: S2026 E22 | 9:45
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Watch 56:46
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 6/12/26
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 6/12/26
Episode: S2026 E24 | 56:46
Watch 26:46
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 6/5/26
Full Washington Week with the Atlantic broadcast from June 5, 2026.
Episode: S2026 E23 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 5/29/26
Full Washington Week with the Atlantic broadcast from May 29, 2026.
Episode: S2026 E22 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 5/22/26
Full Washington Week with the Atlantic broadcast from May 22, 2026.
Episode: S2026 E21 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 5/15/26
Full Washington Week with the Atlantic broadcast from May 15, 2026.
Episode: S2026 E20 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 5/8/26
Full Washington Week with the Atlantic broadcast from May 8, 2026.
Episode: S2026 E19 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 5/1/26
Full Washington Week with the Atlantic broadcast from May 1, 2026.
Episode: S2026 E18 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 4/24/26
Full Washington Week with the Atlantic broadcast from April 24, 2026.
Episode: S2026 E17 | 26:46
Watch 0:00
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 4/17/26
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 4/17/26
Episode: S2026 E16 | 0:00
Watch 26:46
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 4/10/26
Full Washington Week with the Atlantic broadcast from April 10, 2026.
Episode: S2026 E15 | 26:46