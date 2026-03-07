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Washington Week with The Atlantic

The mounting cost of the Iran war

Season 2026 Episode 30 | 6m 54s

With more service members killed, the war widening across the region, and gas prices again on the rise, the panel looks at the mounting costs of the Iran war.

Major funding for “Washington Week with The Atlantic” is provided by Consumer Cellular, Otsuka, Kaiser Permanente, the Yuen Foundation, and the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.
Extras
Watch 16:34
Washington Week with The Atlantic
The Iran war's unexpected critics
The Iran war's unexpected critics
Clip: S2026 E30 | 16:34
Watch 26:46
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 7/17/26
Full Washington Week with the Atlantic broadcast from July 17, 2026.
Episode: S2026 E29 | 26:46
Watch 12:50
Washington Week with The Atlantic
The president’s obsession with alleged election corruption
The president’s obsession with alleged election corruption
Clip: S2026 E29 | 12:50
Watch 10:52
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Trump’s election claims become loyalty test for officials
Loyalty to Trump’s election claims becomes requirement for administration members
Clip: S2026 E29 | 10:52
Watch 16:10
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Can Democrats salvage the Maine Senate race after Platner?
Can Democrats salvage the Maine Senate race after Platner's exit?
Clip: S2026 E28 | 16:10
Watch 7:20
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Will the Iran conflict spin out of control?
Will the Iran conflict spin out of control after Trump says ceasefire is over?
Clip: S2026 E28 | 7:20
Watch 26:46
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 7/10/26
Full Washington Week with the Atlantic broadcast from July 10, 2026.
Episode: S2026 E28 | 26:46
Watch 14:48
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Iran asserts control of Strait of Hormuz despite U.S. deal
Iran asserts control of Strait of Hormuz despite U.S. agreement
Clip: S2026 E26 | 14:48
Watch 8:50
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Trump's effort to remake Washington reflects governing style
How Trump's effort to remake Washington reflects his governing style
Clip: S2026 E26 | 8:50
Watch 26:46
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 6/19/26
Full Washington Week with the Atlantic broadcast from June 19, 2026.
Episode: S2026 E25 | 26:46
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Washington Week with The Atlantic
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Episode: S2026 E30 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 7/17/26
Full Washington Week with the Atlantic broadcast from July 17, 2026.
Episode: S2026 E29 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 7/10/26
Full Washington Week with the Atlantic broadcast from July 10, 2026.
Episode: S2026 E28 | 26:46
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Washington Week with The Atlantic
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Episode: S2026 E27 | 26:46
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Washington Week with The Atlantic
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Episode: S2026 E26 | 26:46
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Washington Week with The Atlantic
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 6/19/26
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Episode: S2026 E25 | 26:46
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Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 6/12/26
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Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 6/5/26
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Episode: S2026 E23 | 26:46
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Episode: S2026 E22 | 26:46
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Episode: S2026 E21 | 26:46