Trump's effort to remake Washington reflects governing style

Extras
Iran asserts control of Strait of Hormuz despite U.S. agreement
Full Washington Week with the Atlantic broadcast from June 19, 2026.
Is the world more dangerous after the Iran war?
How Iran benefits from Trump's deal and what's next
Is America driven by democratic ideals or transactional interests?
Has the United States lived up to the principles formulated 250 years ago?
Why has America been the economic engine of the world for so long?
Is Trump a symptom or the cause of political polarization?
Full Washington Week with the Atlantic broadcast from June 5, 2026.
Why ‘YOLO’ Republicans are defying Trump in Congress
Latest Episodes
All
-
All
-
Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 2026
-
Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 2025
-
Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 2024
-
Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 2023
-
Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 2022
-
Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 2021
-
Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 2020
-
Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 2019
-
Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 2018
-
Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 2017
-
Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 2016
-
Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 2015
-
Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 2014
-
Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 2013
-
Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 2012
-
Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 2011
-
Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 2010
-
Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 2008
-
Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 1994
-
Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 1992
-
Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 1987
-
Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 1981
-
Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 1973
-
Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 1972
Full Washington Week with the Atlantic broadcast from June 26, 2026.
Full Washington Week with the Atlantic broadcast from June 19, 2026.
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 6/12/26
Full Washington Week with the Atlantic broadcast from June 5, 2026.
Full Washington Week with the Atlantic broadcast from May 29, 2026.
Full Washington Week with the Atlantic broadcast from May 22, 2026.
Full Washington Week with the Atlantic broadcast from May 15, 2026.
Full Washington Week with the Atlantic broadcast from May 8, 2026.
Full Washington Week with the Atlantic broadcast from May 1, 2026.
Full Washington Week with the Atlantic broadcast from April 24, 2026.