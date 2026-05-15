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Washington Week with The Atlantic

Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 5/15/26

Season 2026 Episode 20 | 26m 46s

Full Washington Week with the Atlantic broadcast from May 15, 2026.

Aired: 05/14/26
Major funding for “Washington Week with The Atlantic” is provided by Consumer Cellular, Otsuka, Kaiser Permanente, the Yuen Foundation, and the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.
Extras
Watch 26:46
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 5/8/26
Full Washington Week with the Atlantic broadcast from May 8, 2026.
Episode: S2026 E19 | 26:46
Watch 11:56
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Trump’s struggle to find an off-ramp from the Iran war
Trump’s struggle to find an off-ramp from the Iran war
Clip: S2026 E19 | 11:56
Watch 11:20
Washington Week with The Atlantic
What’s driving Trump’s push to leave his mark on Washington
What’s driving Trump’s push to leave his mark on Washington
Clip: S2026 E19 | 11:20
Watch 26:46
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 5/1/26
Full Washington Week with the Atlantic broadcast from May 1, 2026.
Episode: S2026 E18 | 26:46
Watch 13:01
Washington Week with The Atlantic
What the Iran war’s economic fallout means for the midterms
What the Iran war’s economic fallout means for the midterms
Clip: S2026 E18 | 13:01
Watch 9:55
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Two sides of Trump’s reaction to the WHCD shooting
Two sides of Trump’s reaction to the White House Correspondents’ Dinner shooting
Clip: S2026 E18 | 9:55
Watch 6:11
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Trump’s shrinking base
Trump’s shrinking base
Clip: S2026 E17 | 6:11
Watch 17:03
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Can Trump manage Iran and sagging economic approval at the same time?
Can Trump manage Iran and sagging approval at once?
Clip: S2026 E17 | 17:03
Watch 26:46
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 4/24/26
Full Washington Week with the Atlantic broadcast from April 24, 2026.
Episode: S2026 E17 | 26:46
Watch 0:00
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 4/17/26
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 4/17/26
Episode: S2026 E16 | 0:00
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Watch 26:46
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 5/8/26
Full Washington Week with the Atlantic broadcast from May 8, 2026.
Episode: S2026 E19 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 5/1/26
Full Washington Week with the Atlantic broadcast from May 1, 2026.
Episode: S2026 E18 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 4/24/26
Full Washington Week with the Atlantic broadcast from April 24, 2026.
Episode: S2026 E17 | 26:46
Watch 0:00
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 4/17/26
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 4/17/26
Episode: S2026 E16 | 0:00
Watch 26:46
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 4/10/26
Full Washington Week with the Atlantic broadcast from April 10, 2026.
Episode: S2026 E15 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 4/3/26
Full Washington Week with the Atlantic broadcast from April 3, 2026.
Episode: S2026 E14 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 3/27/26
Full Washington Week with the Atlantic broadcast from March 27, 2026.
Episode: S2026 E13 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 3/20/26
Full Washington Week with the Atlantic broadcast from March 20, 2026.
Episode: S2026 E12 | 26:46
Watch 24:10
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 3/13/26
Full Washington Week with the Atlantic broadcast from March 13, 2026.
Episode: S2026 E11 | 24:10
Watch 26:46
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 3/6/26
Full Washington Week with the Atlantic broadcast from March 6, 2026.
Episode: S2026 E10 | 26:46