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Washington Week with The Atlantic

Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 6/5/26

Season 2026 Episode 23 | 26m 46s

Full Washington Week with the Atlantic broadcast from June 5, 2026.

Aired: 06/04/26
Major funding for “Washington Week with The Atlantic” is provided by Consumer Cellular, Otsuka, Kaiser Permanente, the Yuen Foundation, and the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.
Extras
Watch 26:46
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 5/29/26
Full Washington Week with the Atlantic broadcast from May 29, 2026.
Episode: S2026 E22 | 26:46
Watch 11:16
Washington Week with The Atlantic
David Ignatius on the consequences of the Iran war
David Ignatius on the consequences of the Iran war
Clip: S2026 E22 | 11:16
Watch 9:45
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Trump’s revolutionary approach to global leadership
Trump’s revolutionary approach to global leadership
Clip: S2026 E22 | 9:45
Watch 26:46
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 5/22/26
Full Washington Week with the Atlantic broadcast from May 22, 2026.
Episode: S2026 E21 | 26:46
Watch 17:55
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Hegseth’s turbulent time leading the U.S. military
Hegseth’s turbulent time leading the U.S. military
Clip: S2026 E21 | 17:55
Watch 5:31
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Trump's political rampage
Trump's political rampage
Clip: S2026 E21 | 5:31
Watch 26:46
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 5/15/26
Full Washington Week with the Atlantic broadcast from May 15, 2026.
Episode: S2026 E20 | 26:46
Watch 9:51
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Did Xi get what he wanted out of Trump's China visit?
Did Xi get what he wanted out of Trump's China visit?
Clip: S2026 E20 | 9:51
Watch 13:27
Washington Week with The Atlantic
What role does China play in resolving the Iran war?
What role does China play in resolving the Iran war?
Clip: S2026 E20 | 13:27
Watch 26:46
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 5/8/26
Full Washington Week with the Atlantic broadcast from May 8, 2026.
Episode: S2026 E19 | 26:46
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Watch 26:46
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 5/29/26
Full Washington Week with the Atlantic broadcast from May 29, 2026.
Episode: S2026 E22 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 5/22/26
Full Washington Week with the Atlantic broadcast from May 22, 2026.
Episode: S2026 E21 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 5/15/26
Full Washington Week with the Atlantic broadcast from May 15, 2026.
Episode: S2026 E20 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 5/8/26
Full Washington Week with the Atlantic broadcast from May 8, 2026.
Episode: S2026 E19 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 5/1/26
Full Washington Week with the Atlantic broadcast from May 1, 2026.
Episode: S2026 E18 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 4/24/26
Full Washington Week with the Atlantic broadcast from April 24, 2026.
Episode: S2026 E17 | 26:46
Watch 0:00
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 4/17/26
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 4/17/26
Episode: S2026 E16 | 0:00
Watch 26:46
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 4/10/26
Full Washington Week with the Atlantic broadcast from April 10, 2026.
Episode: S2026 E15 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 4/3/26
Full Washington Week with the Atlantic broadcast from April 3, 2026.
Episode: S2026 E14 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 3/27/26
Full Washington Week with the Atlantic broadcast from March 27, 2026.
Episode: S2026 E13 | 26:46