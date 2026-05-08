Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 5/8/26

U.S. forces struck Iranian targets Thursday after two U.S. destroyers were attacked in the Strait of Hormuz, but Trump called this response a “love tap” and said the exchange of fire did not represent a break in the ceasefire. Moderator Jeffrey Goldberg, Peter Baker of The New York Times, Amna Nawaz of PBS News Hour, and Jonathan Lemire and Vivian Salama of The Atlantic discuss this and more.