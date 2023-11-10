100 WVIA Way
Wild Kratts

Happy Turkey Day

Season 2 Episode 5 | 26m 25s

The Wild Kratts embark on a mission to defend the honor of the wild turkey and to stop Gourmand, who is hunting for the largest, fattest turkey in the forest.

Aired: 11/18/12 | Expires: 12/01/23
Watch 47:27
Wild Kratts
Wild Kratts: Our Blue and Green World
The Kratt brothers disagree on what’s better: blue oceans or green forests.
Special: 47:27
Watch 3:00
Wild Kratts
Blue and Green World!
The Wild Kratts gang stop Paisley and Zac from destroying the land to build their resort.
Clip: 3:00
Watch 3:04
Wild Kratts
Duet of Ocean and Forest
The bros adventure with the Blue Whale and the Indri.
Clip: 3:04
Watch 1:53
Wild Kratts
Further Apart!
The team tries to show how the world's green and blue work together.
Clip: 1:53
Watch 2:35
Wild Kratts
Our World
Aviva, Koki & Jimmy try to figure out how to get the bros working together again.
Clip: 2:35
Watch 2:45
Wild Kratts
Green Forests
Aviva, Koki & Jimmy keep trying to get the bros working together again.
Clip: 2:45
Watch 2:47
Wild Kratts
Laundry Day
It's laundry day on the Tortuga.
Clip: 2:47
Watch 26:25
Wild Kratts
No Name Dream
The Kratts try to name all the baby animals and learn more about their “creaturenality."
Episode: S7 E6 | 26:25
Watch 26:25
Wild Kratts
Backpack the Camel
The gang travels to the Gobi Desert to find the last remaining wild camels in the world.
Episode: S7 E5 | 26:25
Watch 26:25
Wild Kratts
Fish Out of Water
The bros become marooned in the world of the mudskipper, a fish that can walk on land.
Episode: S7 E7 | 26:25
Watch 26:25
Wild Kratts
Owl Odyssey
When the Kratts get lost far from the Tortuga, they must embark on a long journey home.
Episode: S7 E3 | 26:25
Watch 26:25
Wild Kratts
Race to Goat Mountain
Chris challenges Paisley Paver to a race to decide the future of Goat Mountain.
Episode: S7 E4 | 26:25
Watch 26:25
Wild Kratts
Clever the Raven
Martin and Chris learn about the incredible intelligence and ingenuity of the raven.
Episode: S7 E2 | 26:25
Watch 26:25
Wild Kratts
Outfoxed
While in his Squirrel Creature Power Suit, Chris gets caught and carried off by a red fox.
Episode: S7 E1 | 26:25
Watch 26:25
Wild Kratts
Great Creature Tail Fail
The creature power suit tails are malfunctioning!
Episode: S6 E16 | 26:25
Watch 26:25
Wild Kratts
Uh Oh Ostrich!
Aviva's plans get blown into an ostrich nest!
Episode: S6 E15 | 26:25
Watch 26:25
Wild Kratts
Tardigrade Xtreme
The gang wonders about life on other planets, so the Kratt Bros head to outer space.
Episode: S6 E14 | 26:25