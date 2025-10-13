100 WVIA Way
Women of the Earth

Can Fungi Solve California's Toxic Soil Problem

Season 2 Episode 3 | 16m 09s

Environmental scientist Danielle Stevenson is pioneering an alternative to the costly “dig-and-dump” approach that simply moves contaminated soil elsewhere. At fire sites across California, Danielle is harnessing fungi and native plants through a process called mycoremediation—using nature itself to break down pollutants, pull heavy metals from the ground, and help devastated landscapes heal.

Aired: 10/12/25
