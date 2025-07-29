100 WVIA Way
Women of the Earth

How Reviving Buffalo Could Revive a Way of Life

Season 2 Episode 1 | 17m 57s

The near extinction of buffalo across North America had devastating consequences—especially for Indigenous communities, for whom buffalo were a source of food, shelter, spiritual connection, and governance. Today, Lucille Contreras, founder of the Texas Tribal Buffalo Project, is leading a powerful effort to restore buffalo to their ancestral lands in Texas.

Aired: 07/30/25
