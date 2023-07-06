100 WVIA Way
Women of the Earth

How This Aquaponics Farmer Is Reinventing Urban Agriculture

Season 1 Episode 4 | 17m 11s

There are numerous barriers in place when it comes to growing food in cities, but education and lack of access to space are the hardest to overcome. Yemi Amu has dedicated her life as a farmer to solving this problem, starting the only Aquaponics farm in NYC, and actively engaging the public in education on how to grow food for in urban environments.

Aired: 06/28/23
Funding for WOMEN OF THE EARTH is provided by the National Science Foundation.
Watch 16:11
Women of the Earth
How This Indigenous Farmer Is Solving Food Insecurity
As climate chaos rises, Michelle Week, draws on her Sinixt indigenous knowledge
Episode: S1 E3 | 16:11
Watch 16:10
Women of the Earth
How Two Sisters Are Reviving Damaged Farmland With Hemp
Two sisters in New York's Hudson Valley are re-introducing hemp on their farm.
Episode: S1 E2 | 16:10
Watch 14:33
Women of the Earth
How this Shepherdess and Her Sheep are Restoring California
Shannon Waldron gives insight on the and work she does as a nomadic shepherdess.
Episode: S1 E1 | 14:33
