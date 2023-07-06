How This Aquaponics Farmer Is Reinventing Urban Agriculture

Extras
As climate chaos rises, Michelle Week, draws on her Sinixt indigenous knowledge
Two sisters in New York's Hudson Valley are re-introducing hemp on their farm.
Shannon Waldron gives insight on the and work she does as a nomadic shepherdess.
Latest Episodes
As climate chaos rises, Michelle Week, draws on her Sinixt indigenous knowledge
Two sisters in New York's Hudson Valley are re-introducing hemp on their farm.
Shannon Waldron gives insight on the and work she does as a nomadic shepherdess.