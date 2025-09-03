100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2025 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Women of the Earth

How This Oyster Farmer is Reinventing Aquaculture

Season 2 Episode 2 | 18m 16s

Oysters are powerful ecosystem engineers—they filter water, reduce ocean acidification, and build reefs that act as natural breakwaters, protecting our coasts. But the plastic gear used to farm them is doing irreversible harm to the very ecosystems oysters help restore.

Aired: 09/03/25
Extras
Watch 17:57
Women of the Earth
How Reviving Buffalo Could Revive a Way of Life
Lucille Contrera is leading a powerful effort to restore buffalo to their ancestral lands in Texas.
Episode: S2 E1 | 17:57
Watch 17:11
Women of the Earth
How This Aquaponics Farmer Is Reinventing Urban Agriculture
Yemi Amu works to combat fresh food inaccessibility by introducing Aquaponics Farming.
Episode: S1 E4 | 17:11
Watch 16:11
Women of the Earth
How This Indigenous Farmer Is Solving Food Insecurity
As climate chaos rises, Michelle Week, draws on her Sinixt indigenous knowledge
Episode: S1 E3 | 16:11
Watch 16:10
Women of the Earth
How Two Sisters Are Reviving Damaged Farmland With Hemp
Two sisters in New York's Hudson Valley are re-introducing hemp on their farm.
Episode: S1 E2 | 16:10
Watch 14:33
Women of the Earth
How this Shepherdess and Her Sheep are Restoring California
Shannon Waldron gives insight on the and work she does as a nomadic shepherdess.
Episode: S1 E1 | 14:33
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Women of the Earth Season 2
  • Women of the Earth Season 1
Watch 17:57
Women of the Earth
How Reviving Buffalo Could Revive a Way of Life
Lucille Contrera is leading a powerful effort to restore buffalo to their ancestral lands in Texas.
Episode: S2 E1 | 17:57
Watch 17:11
Women of the Earth
How This Aquaponics Farmer Is Reinventing Urban Agriculture
Yemi Amu works to combat fresh food inaccessibility by introducing Aquaponics Farming.
Episode: S1 E4 | 17:11
Watch 16:11
Women of the Earth
How This Indigenous Farmer Is Solving Food Insecurity
As climate chaos rises, Michelle Week, draws on her Sinixt indigenous knowledge
Episode: S1 E3 | 16:11
Watch 16:10
Women of the Earth
How Two Sisters Are Reviving Damaged Farmland With Hemp
Two sisters in New York's Hudson Valley are re-introducing hemp on their farm.
Episode: S1 E2 | 16:10
Watch 14:33
Women of the Earth
How this Shepherdess and Her Sheep are Restoring California
Shannon Waldron gives insight on the and work she does as a nomadic shepherdess.
Episode: S1 E1 | 14:33