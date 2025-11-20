100 WVIA Way
Women of the Earth

The Key to Restoring the Prairies Has Four Legs

Season 2 Episode 4 | 13m 25s

In Montana, noxious weeds have become a widespread problem due to ecosystem disturbances and degraded landscapes. Over time, the dominant method of managing these weeds has been the use of herbicides. But herbicides leave behind toxic residues—harmful both to us and to the planet. Chia Thrane takes a different approach. Through rotational grazing, her herd of goats naturally manages noxious weeds.

Aired: 11/17/25
Extras
Watch 16:09
Women of the Earth
Can Fungi Solve California's Toxic Soil Problem
Environmental Scientist Danielle Stevenson uses fungi and plants to heal land via mycoremediation.
Episode: S2 E3 | 16:09
Watch 17:57
Women of the Earth
How Reviving Buffalo Could Revive a Way of Life
Lucille Contrera is leading a powerful effort to restore buffalo to their ancestral lands in Texas.
Episode: S2 E1 | 17:57
Watch 17:11
Women of the Earth
How This Aquaponics Farmer Is Reinventing Urban Agriculture
Yemi Amu works to combat fresh food inaccessibility by introducing Aquaponics Farming.
Episode: S1 E4 | 17:11
Watch 16:11
Women of the Earth
How This Indigenous Farmer Is Solving Food Insecurity
As climate chaos rises, Michelle Week, draws on her Sinixt indigenous knowledge
Episode: S1 E3 | 16:11
Watch 16:10
Women of the Earth
How Two Sisters Are Reviving Damaged Farmland With Hemp
Two sisters in New York's Hudson Valley are re-introducing hemp on their farm.
Episode: S1 E2 | 16:10
Watch 14:33
Women of the Earth
How this Shepherdess and Her Sheep are Restoring California
Shannon Waldron gives insight on the and work she does as a nomadic shepherdess.
Episode: S1 E1 | 14:33
