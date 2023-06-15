How This Indigenous Farmer Is Solving Food Insecurity

Extras
Yemi Amu works to combat fresh food inaccessibility by introducing Aquaponics Farming.
Two sisters in New York's Hudson Valley are re-introducing hemp on their farm.
Shannon Waldron gives insight on the and work she does as a nomadic shepherdess.
