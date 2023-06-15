100 WVIA Way
Women of the Earth

How This Indigenous Farmer Is Solving Food Insecurity

Season 1 Episode 3 | 16m 11s

As climate chaos increases around the world, Michelle Week, a farmer outside of Portland Oregon is drawing on her Sinixt indigenous knowledge to adapt her farm to the changing seasons. By practicing techniques like seed saving and dry farming, Michelle is combating the increasing food security crisis while continuing to provide fresh food to her local community.

Aired: 05/31/23
Funding for WOMEN OF THE EARTH is provided by the National Science Foundation.
