Women of the Earth

How Two Sisters Are Reviving Damaged Farmland With Hemp

Season 1 Episode 2 | 16m 10s

Before 1937, hemp had been used for millennia as a means of fiber, paper, and fuel - and yet it became illegal to cultivate in the United States for decades. Today, two sisters in New York's Hudson Valley are re-introducing hemp on their farm as a way to heal their soil, while blazing a trail in regenerative agriculture.

Aired: 04/30/23
Funding for WOMEN OF THE EARTH is provided by the National Science Foundation.
Extras
Watch 17:11
Women of the Earth
How This Aquaponics Farmer Is Reinventing Urban Agriculture
Yemi Amu works to combat fresh food inaccessibility by introducing Aquaponics Farming.
Episode: S1 E4 | 17:11
Watch 16:11
Women of the Earth
How This Indigenous Farmer Is Solving Food Insecurity
As climate chaos rises, Michelle Week, draws on her Sinixt indigenous knowledge
Episode: S1 E3 | 16:11
Watch 14:33
Women of the Earth
How this Shepherdess and Her Sheep are Restoring California
Shannon Waldron gives insight on the and work she does as a nomadic shepherdess.
Episode: S1 E1 | 14:33
