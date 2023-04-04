100 WVIA Way
Women of the Earth

How this Shepherdess and Her Sheep are Restoring California

Season 1 Episode 1 | 14m 33s

Today, Grasslands are the least protected habitat on earth. And due to factors - such as development, wildfires, industrial agriculture, and extreme biodiversity loss - our Grasslands continue to be in serious danger. Shannon Waldron has made it her life’s mission to live and work as a nomadic shepherdess in California, where she utilizes sheep grazing to help heal the California landscape.

Aired: 03/29/23
Funding for WOMEN OF THE EARTH is provided by the National Science Foundation.
Extras
Watch 17:11
Women of the Earth
How This Aquaponics Farmer Is Reinventing Urban Agriculture
Yemi Amu works to combat fresh food inaccessibility by introducing Aquaponics Farming.
Episode: S1 E4 | 17:11
Watch 16:11
Women of the Earth
How This Indigenous Farmer Is Solving Food Insecurity
As climate chaos rises, Michelle Week, draws on her Sinixt indigenous knowledge
Episode: S1 E3 | 16:11
Watch 16:10
Women of the Earth
How Two Sisters Are Reviving Damaged Farmland With Hemp
Two sisters in New York's Hudson Valley are re-introducing hemp on their farm.
Episode: S1 E2 | 16:10
