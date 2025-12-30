100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2025 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Women of the Earth

Why Bees Are Swarming Our Cities

Season 2 Episode 5 | 10m 31s

In the midst of a widespread honeybee decline across the US, Nicole Rivera Hartery has made it her mission to provide accessible beekeeping classes to people of all ages in her community. Through hands-on hive tours and educational programs for kids, Nicole is working to dismantle a fear of insects, deepen respect for pollinators, and remind us all that bees—and women who care for them—are vital.

Aired: 12/17/25
Extras
Watch 13:25
Women of the Earth
The Key to Restoring the Prairies Has Four Legs
Rancher Chia Thrane uses goat grazing to manage noxious weeds in Montana.
Episode: S2 E4 | 13:25
Watch 16:09
Women of the Earth
Can Fungi Solve California's Toxic Soil Problem
Environmental Scientist Danielle Stevenson uses fungi and plants to heal land via mycoremediation.
Episode: S2 E3 | 16:09
Watch 17:57
Women of the Earth
How Reviving Buffalo Could Revive a Way of Life
Lucille Contrera is leading a powerful effort to restore buffalo to their ancestral lands in Texas.
Episode: S2 E1 | 17:57
Watch 17:11
Women of the Earth
How This Aquaponics Farmer Is Reinventing Urban Agriculture
Yemi Amu works to combat fresh food inaccessibility by introducing Aquaponics Farming.
Episode: S1 E4 | 17:11
Watch 16:11
Women of the Earth
How This Indigenous Farmer Is Solving Food Insecurity
As climate chaos rises, Michelle Week, draws on her Sinixt indigenous knowledge
Episode: S1 E3 | 16:11
Watch 16:10
Women of the Earth
How Two Sisters Are Reviving Damaged Farmland With Hemp
Two sisters in New York's Hudson Valley are re-introducing hemp on their farm.
Episode: S1 E2 | 16:10
Watch 14:33
Women of the Earth
How this Shepherdess and Her Sheep are Restoring California
Shannon Waldron gives insight on the and work she does as a nomadic shepherdess.
Episode: S1 E1 | 14:33
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Women of the Earth Season 2
  • Women of the Earth Season 1
Watch 13:25
Women of the Earth
The Key to Restoring the Prairies Has Four Legs
Rancher Chia Thrane uses goat grazing to manage noxious weeds in Montana.
Episode: S2 E4 | 13:25
Watch 16:09
Women of the Earth
Can Fungi Solve California's Toxic Soil Problem
Environmental Scientist Danielle Stevenson uses fungi and plants to heal land via mycoremediation.
Episode: S2 E3 | 16:09
Watch 18:16
Women of the Earth
How This Oyster Farmer is Reinventing Aquaculture
See how a marine scientist is approaching the paradox of aquaculture gear to improve oyster farms.
Episode: S2 E2 | 18:16
Watch 17:57
Women of the Earth
How Reviving Buffalo Could Revive a Way of Life
Lucille Contrera is leading a powerful effort to restore buffalo to their ancestral lands in Texas.
Episode: S2 E1 | 17:57
Watch 17:11
Women of the Earth
How This Aquaponics Farmer Is Reinventing Urban Agriculture
Yemi Amu works to combat fresh food inaccessibility by introducing Aquaponics Farming.
Episode: S1 E4 | 17:11
Watch 16:11
Women of the Earth
How This Indigenous Farmer Is Solving Food Insecurity
As climate chaos rises, Michelle Week, draws on her Sinixt indigenous knowledge
Episode: S1 E3 | 16:11
Watch 16:10
Women of the Earth
How Two Sisters Are Reviving Damaged Farmland With Hemp
Two sisters in New York's Hudson Valley are re-introducing hemp on their farm.
Episode: S1 E2 | 16:10
Watch 14:33
Women of the Earth
How this Shepherdess and Her Sheep are Restoring California
Shannon Waldron gives insight on the and work she does as a nomadic shepherdess.
Episode: S1 E1 | 14:33