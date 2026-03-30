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Work It Out Wombats!

Moo Moo Choo Choo

Season 1 Episode 19 | 12m 50s

The Wombats help to free the Moo Moo Choo Choo train, which got itself stuck in a sea of ooey-gooey mud.

Aired: 04/16/26
Extras
Watch 0:15
Work It Out Wombats!
Play Work It Out Wombats Patternpolooza Fair!
Play Work It Out Wombats Patternpolooza Fair!
Clip: 0:15
Watch 23:40
Work It Out Wombats!
The Fishmans’ Big Date/Fishman Family Circus
Fergus test-runs an epic date for Felicia./The Fishmans perform an underwater circus act.
Episode: S2 E7 | 23:40
Watch 0:30
Work It Out Wombats!
Watch and Play with new Work It Out Wombats this June!
Watch and Play with new Work It Out Wombats this June!
Clip: 0:30
Watch 25:35
Work It Out Wombats!
Ellie’s Island/Buckley’s Wombatty Playdate (ASL)
Ellie plans a visit home to Jamaica. / Zadie and Buckley have a playdate.
Episode: S1 E39 | 25:35
Watch 1:03
Work It Out Wombats!
Adventures in Sunnyfunland: Welcome to Sunnyfunland
Join Zeke and Snout on their Adventures in Sunnyfunland!
Episode: S21 E1 | 1:03
Watch 1:02
Work It Out Wombats!
Adventures in Sunnyfunland: Treasure Hunt
Join Zeke and Snout on a treasure hunt in their Adventures in Sunnyfunland!
Episode: S21 E4 | 1:02
Watch 1:03
Work It Out Wombats!
Adventures in Sunnyfunland: Beach Campfire
Join everyone for a campfire on the beach on their Adventures in Sunnyfunland!
Episode: S21 E5 | 1:03
Watch 1:03
Work It Out Wombats!
Adventures in Sunnyfunland: Picnic on the Moon
Enjoy a picnic on the moon with Zeke and Snout on their Adventures in Sunnyfunland!
Episode: S21 E2 | 1:03
Watch 1:02
Work It Out Wombats!
Adventures in Sunnyfunland: Snowball Fight
Have a snowball dance party with Zeke and Snout on their Adventures in Sunnyfunland!
Episode: S21 E3 | 1:02
Watch 8:48
Work It Out Wombats!
S2Ep8 Work It Out Wombats! Podcast: Work Out Feeling Mad
When the Wombats make a big mess, they learn how Gramma Super can step out her mad.
Episode: S20 E16 | 8:48
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