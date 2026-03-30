Count to 10!

Extras
Play Work It Out Wombats Patternpolooza Fair!
Fergus test-runs an epic date for Felicia./The Fishmans perform an underwater circus act.
Watch and Play with new Work It Out Wombats this June!
Ellie plans a visit home to Jamaica. / Zadie and Buckley have a playdate.
Join Zeke and Snout on their Adventures in Sunnyfunland!
Join Zeke and Snout on a treasure hunt in their Adventures in Sunnyfunland!
Join everyone for a campfire on the beach on their Adventures in Sunnyfunland!
Enjoy a picnic on the moon with Zeke and Snout on their Adventures in Sunnyfunland!
Have a snowball dance party with Zeke and Snout on their Adventures in Sunnyfunland!
When the Wombats make a big mess, they learn how Gramma Super can step out her mad.
Latest Episodes
All
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All
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Work It Out Wombats! Season 21
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Work It Out Wombats! Season 20
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Work It Out Wombats! Season 2
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Work It Out Wombats! Season 1
The Wombats discover the Treeborhood’s secret tunnel system.
Zadie and JunJun find new uses for pants.
Zeke braves a sleepover.
Zadie fixes a shell garden pattern.
Malik makes Snout less stinky.
The Wombats invent a color game.
Meet Bex, a new Treeborhood friend who is hard of hearing./The Wombats paint a mural.
Mr. E learns a dance for Friendship Day./The power’s out for the Friendship Day Light Show.
Can Super be in two places at once?/Louisa needs a way to announce fun Treeborhood events.
Devonte moves to the Treeborhood./Devonte and the Wombats make ice cream using a bike.