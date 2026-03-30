Secret Tunnels

Extras
Play Work It Out Wombats Patternpolooza Fair!
Fergus test-runs an epic date for Felicia./The Fishmans perform an underwater circus act.
Watch and Play with new Work It Out Wombats this June!
Ellie plans a visit home to Jamaica. / Zadie and Buckley have a playdate.
Join Zeke and Snout on their Adventures in Sunnyfunland!
Join Zeke and Snout on a treasure hunt in their Adventures in Sunnyfunland!
Join everyone for a campfire on the beach on their Adventures in Sunnyfunland!
Enjoy a picnic on the moon with Zeke and Snout on their Adventures in Sunnyfunland!
Have a snowball dance party with Zeke and Snout on their Adventures in Sunnyfunland!
When the Wombats make a big mess, they learn how Gramma Super can step out her mad.
Latest Episodes
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All
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Work It Out Wombats! Season 21
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Work It Out Wombats! Season 20
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Work It Out Wombats! Season 2
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Work It Out Wombats! Season 1
Meet Bex, a new Treeborhood friend who is hard of hearing./The Wombats paint a mural.
Mr. E learns a dance for Friendship Day./The power’s out for the Friendship Day Light Show.
Can Super be in two places at once?/Louisa needs a way to announce fun Treeborhood events.
Zadie faces her fear of getting a haircut./Malik discovers smart devices have limitations.
Devonte moves to the Treeborhood./Devonte and the Wombats make ice cream using a bike.
Zeke is anxious about a big storm./Zadie and Malik try to make Zeke’s wishes come true.
The Wombats celebrate Herbert’s birthday./Time for a scavenger hunt in the Flowerhood.
Fergus test-runs an epic date for Felicia./The Fishmans perform an underwater circus act.
The Wombats use a 3D printer to save Cake Day./The Wombats create a vacation for Buckley.
Zeke leaves Snout on the Moo Moo Choo Choo./Detective Wombats search for a lost remote