WVIA Special Presentations

WVIA Youth Voices

Season 2024 Episode 4 | 27m 01s

WVIA is proud to announce its new youth education initiative, WVIA Youth Voices. This exciting program empowers students to explore the world of television production while sharing stories of their school heroes. WVIA filmed at Shikellamy Middle School, where students took center stage in creating their very own program.

Aired: 05/20/24
Extras
Watch 0:30
WVIA Special Presentations
Stories from the Block: Remembering Scranton's Wholesale District - Preview
Watch Tuesday, June 4th at 9:30pm on WVIA TV
Preview: S2024 E3 | 0:30
Watch 3:11
WVIA Special Presentations
CPFB Military Share
CPFB Military Share
Clip: 3:11
Watch 0:54
WVIA Special Presentations
Melanie Mimnall - Volunteer Stories
Melanie Mimnall - CPFB Volunteer
Clip: 0:54
Watch 0:55
WVIA Special Presentations
Lacey Thomas - Volunteer Stories
Lacey Thomas, CPFB Volunteer
Clip: 0:55
Watch 0:41
WVIA Special Presentations
Mel Brough - Volunteer Stories
Mel Brough, CPFB Volunteer
Clip: 0:41
Watch 0:30
WVIA Special Presentations
John Fulton - Volunteer Stories
John Fulton, Veteran & CPFB Volunteer
Clip: 0:30
Watch 0:55
WVIA Special Presentations
Deji Karim - Volunteer Stories
Deji Karim, CPFB Volunteer
Clip: 0:55
Watch 1:00
WVIA Special Presentations
Dr. Ann A. Pang-White PhD - Asian-American & Pacific Islander Heritage Month
Dr. Ann A. Pang-White PhD - Asian-American & Pacific Islander Heritage Month
Clip: 1:00
Watch 1:00
WVIA Special Presentations
Dr. Lalaine Little, PhD - Asian-American & Pacific Islander Heritage Month
Dr. Lalaine Little, PhD - Asian-American & Pacific Islander Heritage Month
Clip: 1:00
Watch 1:00
WVIA Special Presentations
Cuong Dang Nguyen - Asian-American & Pacific Islander Heritage Month
Cuong Dang Nguyen - Asian-American & Pacific Islander Heritage Month
Clip: 1:00
WVIA Special Presentations
Stories from the Block: Remembering Scranton's Wholesale District
From the 1870s to 1960s, Scranton's Wholesale Block on Lackawanna Ave was a key commercial hub.
Episode: S2024 E3
WVIA Special Presentations
The Story of Palma: A Musical Fable
Palma celebrates the power of music and the beauty of friendship, loyalty, and love.
Episode: S2024 E2
Watch 29:31
WVIA Special Presentations
2024 Poetry Out Loud Regional Competition
2024 Poetry Out Loud Regional Competition
Episode: S2024 E1 | 29:31
Watch 54:55
WVIA Special Presentations
Conversations for the Common Good - Immigration Stories
Presented by WVIA and Bloomsburg University.
Episode: S2023 E11 | 54:55
Watch 57:10
WVIA Special Presentations
WVIA Journalism Summit
How Non-Profit Journalism is Essential For Vibrant Communities.
Episode: S2023 E10 | 57:10
Watch 1:05:00
WVIA Special Presentations
An Out-Of-This-World NASA Event
Astronaut Bob Hines and NASA Administrator Bill Nelson share on all things space!
Episode: S2023 E9 | 1:05:00
Watch 58:59
WVIA Special Presentations
2023 Little League Challenger Exhibition Game
2023 Little League Challenger Exhibition Game
Episode: S2023 E5 | 58:59
Watch 28:27
WVIA Special Presentations
The Triumph of Memory
Four non-Jewish Nazi survivors speak about their experiences and memories of the Holocaust
Episode: S2023 E8 | 28:27
Watch 28:42
WVIA Special Presentations
The Courage to Care
A profile of individuals who knowingly risked their lives during the Holocaust to aid Jews
Episode: S2023 E7 | 28:42
Watch 56:45
WVIA Special Presentations
Holocaust Warnings: American Antisemitism and Extremism
Can the Holocaust provide a template for understanding and confronting extremism today?
Episode: S2023 E6 | 56:45