100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2024 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Two Wilkes-Barre officers on leave following fatal Sunday morning shooting on Holland Street

By Roger DuPuis | WVIA News
Published October 7, 2024 at 5:18 PM EDT
Two Wilkes-Barre police officers have been placed on administrative leave following a fatal shooting in the city Sunday morning.
m-gucci/Getty Images/iStockphoto
/
iStockphoto
Two Wilkes-Barre police officers have been placed on administrative leave following a fatal shooting in the city Sunday morning.

Two Wilkes-Barre police officers have been placed on administrative leave following the fatal shooting of a 43-year-old man Sunday morning.

The incident followed a domestic violence call, Pennsylvania State Police, Troop P, Captain Patrick Dougherty and Luzerne County District Attorney Sam Sanguedolce said in a statement released Monday afternoon.

Police have not released the deceased man's name, or the names of the officers involved.

According to Dougherty and Sanguedolce:

Police were dispatched to Mayer Street at 10:45 a.m. Sunday for a 911 call "indicating domestic violence" between a female and her ex-husband, who no longer lived there.

This release was issued Monday in connection with Sunday's fatal shooting on Holland Street in Wilkes-Barre.
Luzerne County District Attorney's Office
This release was issued Monday in connection with Sunday's fatal shooting on Holland Street in Wilkes-Barre.

The man was no longer at the Mayer Street residence when police arrived. Officers then went to his residence on Holland Street.

When police arrived, they found the man yelling in the street.

"The call devolved into a shooting incident resulting in the male being struck by gunfire," according to the statement. The man was transported to an area hospital where he died of his injuries.

An autopsy was performed at 2 p.m. Monday by forensic pathologist Dr. Gary Ross, who determined the man's cause of death to be multiple gunshot wounds.

The manner of death is pending the outcome of the investigation, the release stated.

The officers have been placed on administrative leave per Wilkes-Barre Police Department policy, the release added.

The Pennsylvania State Police, Troop P – Wilkes-Barre Crime Unit, Forensic Services Unit, and the Luzerne County District Attorney’s Office are investigating, and "further details will be publicized as they can be made available," according to the release.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Pennsylvania State Police, Troop P – Wilkes-Barre at 570-821-4110.
Tags
Local Wilkes-Barre
Roger DuPuis | WVIA News
Roger DuPuis joins WVIA News from the Wilkes-Barre Times Leader. His 24 years of experience in journalism, as both a reporter and editor, included several years at The Scranton Times-Tribune. His beat assignments have ranged from breaking news, local government and politics, to business, healthcare, and transportation. He has a lifelong interest in urban transit, particularly light rail, and authored a book about Philadelphia's trolley system.

You can email Roger at rogerdupuis@wvia.org
See stories by Roger DuPuis | WVIA News