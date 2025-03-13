EVENTFUL: Slither into reptile expo, flea fair and pysanky egg workshop

This mid-march weekend will be warmer than usual with a small chance of rain showers. Enjoy it while learning about a Ukrainian Easter tradition, shopping at the flea fair or hanging out with reptiles.

Facebook / NEPA Reptile Expo Attendees will get up close and personal with reptiles at the NEPA Reptile Expo.

Reptile Expo

The NEPA Reptile Expo is back for the seventh time at the Hilton Scranton and Conference Center.

Lizard lovers will unite at this educational, hands-on event. Thousands of animals will be there for an up close look and there will be opportunities to interact with snakes, lizards and other reptilian creatures.

Vendors will also offer tips and sell items to help care for the animals.

Admission is $10 and a VIP package is available for $35.

Facebook / NEPA Reptile Expo Iguanas, lizards and snakes will be at the NEPA Reptile Expo this weekend.

NEPA Reptile Expo

Sun., Mar,. 16

9 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Hilton Scranton & Conference Center

100 Adams Ave., Scranton

Circle Giant Flea Fair

The Circle Drive-In’s flea fair is set to open for the season this Sunday.

Circle Drive-In Theater The Circle Flea Fair brings hundreds of vendors and thousands of shoppers to the Circle Drive-In Theater in Dickson City.

The weekly market features hundreds of vendors selling items of all varieties. Local farms sell fresh produce, collectors sell antiques, and crafters sell hand-made items.

Dave Castelli, manager of the Circle Drive-In Theater, says up to 300 vendors set up at the large outdoor flea market.

Thousands of shoppers attend the market every Sunday from March through May, weather permitting.

The Circle Flea Fair is open 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. Admission is $1 per car.

Vendors can show up that morning. Vendor spaces are $20-$25.

Circle Flea Fair

Sun., Mar. 16

6 a.m. - 2 p.m.

1911 Scranton Carbondale Highway, Scranton

Lackawanna Historical Society Pysanky eggs are made using wax to draw patterns.

Pysanky Workshop

The Lackawanna Historical Society will host a workshop to teach how to decorate Easter eggs the Ukrainian way.

Patterns are drawn on the eggs with wax to create detailed and vibrant designs.

Tammy Budnovitch from S.S. Cyril & Methodius Ukrainian Church will teach the pysanky egg workshop at the Catlin House in Scranton Saturday at 11 a.m.

The two-hour course is for beginners, and all supplies are included. The cost is $30.

Attendees are asked to make a reservation by contacting the Lackawanna Historical Society at 570-344-3841 or by email at lackawannahistory@gmail.com.