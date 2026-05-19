Join WVIA at this year’s Fine Arts Fiesta!

Chat with members of the WVIA News team, meet WVIA staff, and share the stories that matter most to you! Learn more about membership opportunities, stay connected with your local public media station, and enter for a chance to win fun prizes — all in just a few minutes.

We’ll also have an exclusive WVIA's Clubhouse Explorers coloring sheet, PLINKO, and special WVIA 60th anniversary giveaways you won’t want to miss! 🎉

🕚 Stop by anytime between 11AM – 7PM Thursday through Saturday, and 11AM – 4PM on Sunday

Times subject to change without notice.**

By registering for any event, you agree to be added to WVIA’s email list to receive updates, news, and event information. You may unsubscribe at any time.

Not yet a member? Click here to become one today!

