New center will further connect university and community

The University of Scranton's new facility will educate its students and the greater Scranton community.

The center for workforce development, applied research and outreach will be a place for collaborations and improve outreach.

"Scranton is moving into the future in a new and exciting way to welcome new students … but to also serve the community," said the Rev. Joseph G. Marina, S.J., president of the university.

Marina was joined by university and area officials and students during an announcement about the facility at Brennan Hall — right across Madison Avenue in Scranton where the new four-story state-of-the-art facility will be built.

They pulled back purple sheets, unveiling the renderings and floor plans for the new building.

The center will house the University of Scranton's wellness center and provide more lab space for the Loyola Science Center. It will support the development of nontraditional programs.

"This new facility has been thoughtfully designed to engage the community in ways that up until now have really not been possible," said Marina.

A large area on the first floor will be dedicated to a maker's innovation space. University students and local students in kindergarten through 12th grade will be able to apply their skills in science to produce new things.

"Based on what we have seen at other colleges, we expect it to be a centerpiece for collaborations with faculty and students and also the broader community," said Michelle Maldonado, Ph.D., university provost and senior vice president for Academic Affairs.

The university’s Psychology Department, Department of Criminal Justice, Cybersecurity and Sociology and its Small Business Development Center (SBDC) will move to the center.

"I get very excited about this because it encourages future collaboration that we haven't even really touched yet," said Lisa Hall Zielinski, director of the SBDC. "And one of those examples would be with cybersecurity. So increasing cybersecurity education for small businesses is a huge priority for us."

The SBDC provides educational programs and no cost confidential consulting to entrepreneurs looking to either start a business or grow a business in eight counties in Northeast and the Northern Tier of Pennsylvania.

U.S. Rep. Matt Cartwright secured an over $16 million federal grant for the new facility.

"I was happy to be an advocate for its completion from the very beginning," he said.

Construction will begin in spring, pending approvals from the city. Marina said the university is also seeking a donor to name the building after.