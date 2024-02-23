Crosscutters looking for host families for 2024 season

The Williamsport Crosscutters are looking for host families for the 2024 season.

The Crosscutters need people in Williamsport and surrounding areas who would like to host baseball players. Nate Schneider, the director of client services, said interested families should have a furnished space or room for a player or players to stay in.

The Crosscutters have been a part of the draft league since 2021. That means the season will be split into two halves. The first batch of players will play from June 4 to July 13 for a chance to raise their draft stock and get drafted in the All-Star Game, according to Schneider. They can end up with any team in the MLB. The second batch will play until Labor Day. Host families will have at least one player for each of the halves.

“It is a really great way to help out some young kids. They’re 18-24, usually. They’re college age guys and they don’t really have the means to find an apartment or anything. We are looking for people willing to help out these guys,” Schneider expressed.

If a family is interested, Schneider will take time to view the available space and give all the details for hosting. The Crosscutters try to have a family for every player. In the past, they've had between 10 to 15 host families. However, in the last couple of years, Schneider said they have come up short.

“We have families that have been doing it for over ten years. Some have made a lot of good connections with players — players that have made it to the majors. They stay in touch with a lot of families,” Schneider said.

Host families get up to four free season tickets and “Cutters Cash” for concessions.

It's a way for them to watch their players at the ballpark, Schneider said.

There is no set deadline to sign up, however, the Crosscutters like to have the families in place for the whole season.

“Usually we like to have everything set up at the very latest by the end of May. Just so we’re ready for when players get here,” Schneider said.

To sign up to be a host family or ask to a question, reach out to Nate Schneider by email at nate@crosscutters.com or by phone at 570-326-3389 ext. 140.

