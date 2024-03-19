Pa. 'disabled veteran' plate doesn't offer full parking privileges

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation issues two types of license plates for disabled veterans, but only one of them actually grants disabled parking privileges.

Surprised? So was Michael J. Mihneski, a Vietnam veteran from Nanticoke who recently obtained one of what PennDOT calls a disabled veteran registration plate. They are available to veterans with a disability certified by their service unit or the Veterans Administration.

“This is wrong,” said Mihneski, who learned of the apparent legal oversight from his brother, a fellow Vietnam veteran who also has one of those plates.

So he contacted state Rep. Alec Ryncavage, R-Plymouth, who was equally surprised.

“It seems counterintuitive that a plate using the word ‘disabled’ and requiring a certified disability be present for issuance does not allow a veteran to park in a parking space reserved for people with a disability,” Ryncavage said.

Ryncavage plans to introduce legislation that would create a single "veterans with disability" plate that would be available to all veterans with disabilities, regardless of whether or not their disabilities are service-connected.

“Many of our disabled veterans proudly display this plate on their vehicles, believing that it grants them access to parking privileges for disabled parking spaces. But what they don't realize is that it does not,” he added. "It's certainly an oversight that should be corrected."

1 of 2 — SeverelyDisabledVeteran.jpg This is the design for PennDOT's severely disabled veteran license plates. Issued to veterans with 100% service-connected disability, these plates give privileges that PennDOT's disabled veteran plates do not. PennDOT photo / Via dmv.pa.gov

2 of 2 — Ryncavage.jpeg State Rep. Alec Ryncavage

Separate from those plates, PennDOT offers severely disabled veteran plates. Those are for vets with a service-connected disability certified at 100% by the service unit or VA. Unlike the plate Mihneski has, the severely disabled veterans plates do grant disabled parking privileges. Those privileges include requesting local authorities to erect a sign on a public road as close as possible to the person's residence indicating that the place is reserved for a person with a disability.

Severely disabled veteran plates carry a wheelchair logo, and use the standard Pennsylvania license plate color scheme. Disabled veteran plates are plain white with blue and red lettering and no logo.

The reason for the difference in parking privileges between the two plates was not immediately clear. PennDOT officials offered no comment on Ryncavage's proposal, noting that the agency has not seen any bill or any related co-sponsorship memoranda.

According to statistics provided by the agency last week, there were 3,994 disabled veteran plates and 8,709 severely disabled plates in circulation.

In an email to WVIA, PennDOT officials did note that holders of disabled veteran plates are not without other options.

"For veterans with disabilities not directly linked to their service, they could qualify for a regular disability plate/placard," which does come with special parking privileges, the email stated.

Ryncavage said that only creates more hurdles for disabled veterans, which is what he wants to change.

"These options leave out a significant portion of veterans who want to recognize their contribution to this country. But you know, they're not 100% disabled, or it's not directly linked to their military service," Ryncavage said.

That describes Mihneski, who served with the U.S. Army in Vietnam in 1968-69. Now in his 70s, he is being treated for neuropathy in his back and feet, but it isn't service-connected.

"If you're disabled, you should get it," he said of the parking privileges associated with the various license plates.

The state House of Representatives returned to voting session on Monday. Ryncavage is optimistic that even in a divided legislature he can get the bill introduced and passed by year's end. Ryncavage also plans to present the proposed legislation to veterans organizations, including the American Legion, to enlist their support.

"I hope this is a bill that we could get both chambers and the governor to agree on," he said.

TO LEARN MORE

Information on PennDOT's current license plate options for people with disabilities can be found here.