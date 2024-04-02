Buying a home? New Pike County homebuyers program can help

First-time homebuyers in Pike County can apply for a new housing assistance program.

The program pays up to half of a down payment, opening and closing costs on a home. Robert Ruiz runs it; he is the county’s executive director of human services. He hopes the program allows people to plant roots.

“The homebuyer program began – the concept – about two years ago around the COVID-era when we started noticing that rents were going sky-high and that actually owning a home might be a little more cost-effective for individuals,” said Ruiz.

However, housing prices are increasing across the country and Pike’s no exception, according to NeighborWorks of Northeastern Pennsylvania. Pamela Anslinger, director of HomeOwnership Services, worries some home-hunters will not be able to keep up.

“Y’know, we look at the current market, not just the increase in purchase prices over the last few years, but also, y’know, coupling that with the higher interest rates than what we were looking at a few years ago,” said Anslinger. “If you don’t have programs like this, you’re really not creating equal opportunities for people to be able to purchase homes.”

Anslinger said Pike residents are at a disadvantage in the housing market.

“There’s also a huge lack of services throughout Northeast Pa. Not just because of rural areas and some of the other resources that we just don’t always see in the Northeast region. But specifically, we are one of the only HUD-certified housing counseling agencies throughout Northeastern Pennsylvania. And we’re actually the only one operating in the rural communities, such as Monroe, Pike, Wayne, and Susquehanna [counties,]” said Anslinger.

NeighborWorks counsels all participants before they are cleared to purchase a home through the program. It’s required by the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD). Anslinger said it prepares families for success. It teaches them their rights and responsibilities in the housing market.

“It’s going over everything involved in the homeownership process,” said Anslinger. “So, it’s talking about mortgages, and financial management to be able to qualify for mortgages. Y’know, being aware of predatory practices and how to not fall victim to those things. Educating potential homeowners on how to work with a realtor, but also be aware of their fair housing rights as a consumer to make sure that they’re protected.”

Anyone living in Northeastern Pennsylvania can sign up for free housing counseling from NeighborWorks, said Ansligner.

For more information on Pike’s first-time homebuyers program, visit their website.