Wyoming Area Regional Police celebrate move into renovated PSP barracks

Friday was a good day to cut some yellow tape and talk about success in cutting red tape.

Law enforcement and elected officials gathered outside the former Pennsylvania State Police barracks in the Borough of Wyoming to formally dedicate it as the new headquarters of the Wyoming Area Regional Police Department (WARPD), snipping a ceremonial band of — what else? — police caution tape.

But many of the speeches also focused on the years of collaboration and compromise necessary to create Luzerne County's first regional police force, combining several smaller departments to cover five municipalities on the west side of the Susquehanna River.

"I know that we've gone through a lot of obstacles to get to this point, including today — snowstorms, an earthquake," quipped Wyoming Area Police Commission Chairman Joe Pizano, as flurries fluttered down on the chuckling audience.

"With all that said and done, we're finally at the finish line of what we started 18 years ago," Pizano said. "The dedication of this building signifies the dedication of all five municipalities and the hard work done by everyone involved in making this happen."

WARPD, which covers Exeter Borough, Exeter Township, West Pittston, West Wyoming and Wyoming Borough, came into existence on Jan. 1, 2023 and has 18 full-time officers. As Pizano alluded to, that process began with talks between municipal officials nearly 20 decades ago.

And soon, the young department will move into its "forever home," which is still undergoing some work ahead of the transition.

"We're excited. This is the final piece of the puzzle," WARPD Chief Michael Turner said.

The department is currently operating out of the Exeter Borough building.

"There are some renovations that need to be made, but not much. The Pennsylvania State Police took very good care of the building, the property," Turner said. "I'm hoping to be in here sooner rather than later."

Among the dignitaries gathered at Friday's event was U.S. Rep. Matt Cartwright, who presented a $963,000 check for new police cruisers, body cameras and other essential equipment.

"It is a momentous occasion, and it is something I am hopeful other regions will take note of," Cartwright said of WARPD's creation.

"I regard public safety as the number one duty of a public official, and we know that when you combine police forces in a region to work together, to row in the same direction, public safety improves," Cartwright said.

"Not only does it enable a police department to specialize, to have detectives, to have specialists, to look into K9 units, to look into undercover police," Cartwright added, it also allows the very basic things to happen — to be able to cover shift."

Turner said the funding secured by Cartwright would allow his department to purchase body cams, dash cams, modules and "other equipment to protect our officers.

Gathered outside the new headquarters on Friday was a who's who of local, county and state officials, including the 10-member police commission, representatives of the individual municipalities, state legislators and members of the new department.

Gone from the 1965 building is the long-familiar Commonwealth of Pennsylvania coat of arms. The state police moved to a new Northeast Regional Headquarters in Hanover Township in 2021.

Instead, WARPD's shield now faces Wyoming Avenue from the facade.

A veteran lawman, Turner served as West Pittston's chief prior to the merger. The historic significance of the transition was especially meaningful to him.

"This is a very special moment because I know the history around this building. Born and raised in Exeter Borough, I had a lot of friends who worked in this facility. There's a lot of history here," he said.

"Just to be able to work out of this building, continue the history, is just beyond exciting," Turner said.