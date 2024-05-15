Lackawanna County jury finds Schuback guilty in Old Forge pizzeria owner's murder

A Lackawanna County jury found Justin Schuback guilty today of first-degree murder in the 2017 slaying of Old Forge restaurant owner Robert Baron.

Schuback also was found guilty of robbery and burglary.

Jurors were tasked with assessing whether Schuback was guilty of first-, second- or third-degree murder, as well as burglary and robbery. They deliberated for more than five hours on Tuesday and for more than four today.

The official sentencing will take place within 90 days. The first-degree conviction carries an automatic life sentence.

Baron, the owner of Ghigiarelli’s Restaurant in Old Forge, failed to show up at the eatery as usual on the morning of Jan. 26, 2017 and never contacted anyone, which family said was uncharacteristic of him.

Finding Robert Baron Facebook page A memorial honors Robert Baron, the Lackawanna County restaurateur who disappeared in January 2017.

Despite evidence of a bloody attack inside the restaurant and blood found inside a car that Baron had been using, his remains were not located until March 2023.

Investigators said Schuback was a suspect from early in the case, but it took several years to uncover the evidence necessary to make an arrest.

The trial began with opening statements on May 6, followed by four-and-a-half days of testimony by prosecution witnesses.

The prosecution rested on Monday. Schuback opted not to exercise his right to testify, and the defense did not call any witnesses.

Jurors left the courtroom to begin their deliberations at 12:33 p.m. Tuesday, continuing until shortly before 6 p.m. They resumed at about 9:30 a.m. Wednesday.

The panel of six women and six men asked two questions on Tuesday — seeking clarification on the definition of "intent," as well as to see "range to tower" cellphone tracking evidence placing Schuback in key locations associated with Baron's death on the night he died.

Shortly before 10 a.m. today, jurors asked to see more than 60 photos of the crime scene at Ghigiarelli’s Restaurant, including images of blood stains, hair, cleaning products and luminol tests showing the extent of blood splatter.

